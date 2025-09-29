[October 22, 2025] New North Carolina Law Opens the Door to Safer Roads Tweet

Altumint's Safety Report for Virginia and Florida Show What's Possible RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speeding continues to be one of the most persistent and deadly challenges on North Carolina's roads. Families across the state know the risk: school zones crossed in moments when drivers exceed limits, children walking or biking to school, and often lessons learned only after tragedy. With speed-related crashes still far too common, the question is no longer whether action is needed; it is which tools will protect communities best. In recognition of this urgency, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol launched its 2025 "Speeding Catches Up With You" campaign. Starting October 1, 2025, in response to Senate Bill 391 (Session Law 2025-47), municipalities and counties will have the authority to install automated speed cameras in school zones across the state. These systems are intended to chage driver behavior, not to punish law-abiding citizens. The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) reports, "Speed safety cameras are a FHWA proven safety countermeasure for speed management and, as such, can be considered an integral part of highway operations and safety." North Carolina doesn't have to guess what works. Just over the border in Virginia, automated enforcement has dramatically reduced speeding and heightened safety:

Suffolk, VA: More than 97% fewer speeding incidents; behavior changed fast.

Albemarle County, VA: Over 90% reduction, especially in zones with high pedestrian activity. These aren't isolated successes; they are compelling evidence that when enforcement is led with integrity, transparency, and with honest partners, drivers slow down and communities' benefit. The results of these safety programs extend beyond Virginia. In Florida, where school zone enforcement has been authorized since 2023, communities are seeing the same pattern of measurable success. Eustis, FL: Speeding violations dropped from 21,740 per month to just 502 — a 97.7% reduction in speeding violations.

Baker County, FL: During the program's initial warning period, violations decreased by 89%, even before citations were issued. From Virginia to Florida, the data tells a consistent story: when automated enforcement is implemented responsibly, drivers adapt, speeding decreases, and roads become safer for everyone. These proven results underscore the opportunity for North Carolina communities now preparing to launch their own safety programs. Altumint is the leading provider of automated speed enforcement in Virginia and was the first to introduce school zone speed cameras in both Virginia and Florida, where these programs have already made measurable improvements in driver behavior and community safety. Altumint's experience shows that: Automated enforcement reduces speeding and protects schoolchildren, pedestrians, and neighborhoods.

Programs are built to minimize the burden on law-abiding motorists — with fair warning, clear signage, and due process for every citation.

They are violator-funded, creating safer roads at no cost to law-abiding taxpayers. With North Carolina now positioned to take the next step in protecting its most vulnerable road users, Altumint stands ready to support communities in implementing fair, transparent, and effective safety solutions. About Altumint Altumint is an American-owned company dedicated to advancing community safety through proven, intelligent enforcement technology. We engineer, design, and support visual systems that use artificial intelligence to identify and capture violations such as speeding in school and work zones and running red lights. Our approach adds meaningful support for law enforcement, helping agencies uphold safety standards while maintaining program integrity. Guided by safety and integrity, our team delivers responsive service and continually improves technology and processes based on customer and partner feedback. For more information, visit www.altumint.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-north-carolina-law-opens-the-door-to-safer-roads-302591779.html SOURCE Altumint

