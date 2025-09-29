[October 22, 2025]

New Bloomberg Law Survey Features Data-Driven Departments

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the newest program in the slate of awards and rankings. Bloomberg Law's Data-Driven Departments is a new program to recognize and benchmark in-house legal departments. For more information and to request access to submit your department's data, please visit https://aboutblaw.com/bjUi.

The survey is open to all U.S.-based in-house legal departments, and includes questions about department structure, budget, business metrics, an technology and innovation. The deadline for submissions is Friday, December 19th.

"Bloomberg Law is committed to recognizing in-house legal departments that are setting new standards for success. The Data-Driven Departments program is our way of shining a spotlight on outstanding performance in growth, and innovation," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "This initiative not only provides a reliable benchmark for in-house teams but also offers a powerful platform for those teams to showcase their significant accomplishments."

Data-Driven Departments joins the recently launched Leading Law Firms and Unrivaled as part of the Bloomberg Law Rankings, Surveys, & Awards program, along with They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40, League Tables, and Pro Bono Innovators.

