New Report: Small Businesses Remain Confident in Growth Opportunities, while Exploring AI and Waiting Out Tariff Effects

93% of small businesses anticipate growth in the next year, 52% report AI use across operations and two-thirds say tariffs have yet to affect the bottom line CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business optimism remains strong as owners continue to embrace AI and monitor changing market conditions, according to the latest Small Business Cash Flow Trend Report from OnDeck, part of Enova (NYSE: ENVA), a market leader in small business lending, and Ocrolus, the document AI and cash flow analytics platform for lenders. Key Findings Include: Strong Future Growth: Small businesses remain confident, with 93% expecting growth in the next year and 31% projecting significant growth — the highest since Q1 2024.

Small businesses remain confident, with 93% expecting growth in the next year and 31% projecting significant growth — the highest since Q1 2024. Access to Working Capital: Seventy-five percent (75%) of small businesses surveyed are bypassing traditional banks for non-bank or fintech lenders when seeking funding, up slightly from 73% in Q2.

Seventy-five percent (75%) of small businesses surveyed are bypassing traditional banks for non-bank or lenders when seeking funding, up slightly from 73% in Q2. Top Challenges: Cash flow and inflation remain the top concerns for small business owners, reported by 30% of respondents.

Cash flow and inflation remain the top concerns for small business owners, reported by 30% of respondents. AI Adoption: A majority of business owners (52%) have incorporated AI into their operations.

A majority of business owners (52%) have incorporated AI into their operations. Navigating Tariffs: Most small business owners (65%) remain unsure about the impact of tariffs, saying other factors – such as seasonal demand (40%) and credit access (38%) – will shape their business strategy more than tariffs (18%) for the rest of the year. "Small busnesses remain confident in growth opportunities in the coming year, even as they navigate challenges like inflation and cash flow," said Jim Granat, Co-President of Small Business at Enova. "They're investing in AI, choosing fintechs for faster access to capital and staying focused on what they can control – their customers, cash flow and creativity." "AI-powered data and analytics are transforming how lenders understand small businesses," said David Snitkof, General Manager of SMB at Ocrolus. "By leveraging advanced cash flow analytics to assess real-time financial health, lenders can make decisions with greater speed and confidence, enabling them to help small business owners secure the capital they need to grow and thrive." The report is based on responses from 531 small businesses with working capital loans and over 3.26 million small business applications for working capital financing during the past 15 months. The nationwide survey was completed between September 10 and 21, 2025. For more information and complete survey results, please visit: ondeck.com/small-business-trends .

About OnDeck®

OnDeck®, part of Enova International, is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small businesses. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. OnDeck has provided loans to customers in 900 different industries nationwide. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com. About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $63 billion in loans and financing to more than 13 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com. About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is an AI-powered data and analytics platform that enables financial institutions to make faster, more accurate decisions. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy regardless of format or quality, supporting a wide variety of document types including bank statements, pay stubs and tax forms. Ocrolus provides over 400 customers with a trusted solution to classify documents, analyze cash flows and income and detect fraud. To learn more visit Ocrolus.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-small-businesses-remain-confident-in-growth-opportunities-while-exploring-ai-and-waiting-out-tariff-effects-302590571.html SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

