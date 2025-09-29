[October 22, 2025] New 2025 Study Reveals What Separates #1 Personal Injury Firms from #10 in Google's Map Pack Tweet

SearchLab Digital, a leading local SEO and paid media agency, today released the 2025 Attorney Google Business Profile (GBP) Study. Based on 3,200 personal injury firm profiles across 20 major U.S. cities, the study highlights the critical factors that distinguish firms ranking #1 in Google's local map pack from those struggling at #10. The results show a profession still grappling with foundational optimization: Position 1 firms average 40% more reviews than Position 10 firms (555 vs. 395).

Nearly 100% of firms use keywords in headings, but only 12% include them in title tags.

76% of firms list 24/7 hours, yet this tactic doesn't even improve rankings once all competitors do the same.

48% of firms misattribute Google Business Profile (GBP) traffic because UTM tracking is missing or set up incorrectly. "Personal injury firms are working harder in the wrong places," said Greg Gifford, COO of SearchLab Digital. "They're optimizing page headings but skipping title tags, while missing the fundamentals that acually move the needle in the map pack: precise categories, consistent reviews, and quality links. If you still have 'Law firm' as your primary category, you're leaving money on the table." The study also revealed a surprising pattern: Position 10 firms often responded to a higher share of reviews, particularly negative ones. "Engagement matters for trust," added Gifford, "but response rates alone won't get you to the top spot if you have fewer reviews than your competitors." Local search visibility isn't just a rankings game. For practice areas like personal injury, where Google Ads clicks can cost hundreds of dollars, strong organic visibility can save firms six figures annually in potential ad spend.

"Personal injury firms invest a lot of money to stand out in a competitive market. But are they actually getting a return on those investments?" asked Mark Bealin, Founder & CEO of SearchLab Digital. Our study shows that very often they are not. This study makes it clear which fundamentals matter most, helping attorneys focus their marketing budgets on the areas that actually bring in new clients." About the Study The 2025 Personal Injury GBP Study analyzed 3,200 Google Business Profiles across 20 major U.S. cities using Places Scout and Ahrefs. Data was collected on personal injury firms ranking in positions 1-20 in Google's Local Finder. SearchLab compared industry averages with head-to-head data between personal injury firms ranking #1 and #10 to identify which best practices actually correlate with higher visibility. The full study is available for download here: searchlabdigital.com/gbp-study-personal-injury About SearchLab Digital Founded in 2017, SearchLab has grown from a one-person consultancy into a nationally recognized agency of 50+ experts with headquarters in Chicago, IL and additional offices in Texas and Florida. The agency is a 4× Inc. 5000 honoree, a U.S. Search Awards winner, and was named Microsoft's Global Emerging Partner of the Year in 2022. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022549194/en/

