[October 22, 2025]

New Website Showcases Configurable Engineered Systems for Industrial Air & Particle Control Solutions for Critical Industrial Manufacturing

YORK, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Dynamics Industrial Systems Corporation, a global leader in engineered air and particle control technologies, has launched a completely redesigned website: www.airdynamics.net. The new platform is built to better serve clients across industries by showcasing the company's advanced, configurable, built-to-order systems.

"Our new site reflects what makes Air Dynamics different—engineered systems that adapt to the process, not the other way around," said Dan Lehman, President of Air Dynamics. "We don't offer generic equipment. We deliver customized solutions to meet the operational and environmental challenges our clients face, whether in food production, defense, marine, automotive, or other heavy manufacturing applications."

Designed by Engineers, Built for Results

More than a visual upgrade, the new site offers an intuitive, technical, and content-rich experience tailored to the needs of plant managers, engineers, procurement teams, and decision-makers.

Unlike "off-the-shelf" providers, Air Dynamics designs, engineers, and manufactures systems built to the unique requirements of each facility—handling air, gas, and particle control challengs in highly regulated, high-stakes environments.

From precision fume and dust control in manufacturing plants, to advanced filtration systems for food and beverage to mining and milling operations, Air Dynamics delivers performance-driven systems engineered for safety, efficiency, and reliability.

Key Website Features Include:

Industry-Specific Navigation for faster access to tailored solutions



for faster access to tailored solutions Enhanced Product & Technology Pages with specs, applications, and visuals



with specs, applications, and visuals Case Studies & Blogs that highlight real-world success



that highlight real-world success Streamlined Consultation Access for rapid project assessment



for rapid project assessment Fully Responsive Design for seamless browsing on desktop or mobile

Serving Industries Where Performance Matters

With over 34 years of engineering expertise, Air Dynamics continues to expand its footprint across key sectors, including:

Visit the new site and explore how Air Dynamics helps clients worldwide solve their toughest air and particle control challenges:

www.airdynamics.net

About Air Dynamics Industrial Systems Corporation

Based in York, Pennsylvania, Air Dynamics engineers and manufactures advanced, configurable air and particle control systems for industrial, defense, and commercial clients. For over three decades, the company has delivered performance-focused solutions for complex environments—on land, at sea, and everywhere in between.

