[October 21, 2025] New Blackbaud Institute and GivingTuesday Report Proves Long-Term Engagement and Value of GivingTuesday Donors Tweet

GivingTuesday Donors Repeat Gifts at a Consistently Higher Rate Than Others, Underscoring Their Lasting Impact CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackbaud Institute, a research lab at Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today released a new report in partnership with GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement, that examines the unique long-term impact of GivingTuesday donors and provides strategies for nonprofits to strengthen year-round engagement. Drawing from the Blackbaud philanthropic dataset, the analysis shows that donors who give on GivingTuesday are consistently more likely to repeat giving the following year than those who donate at other times of the year. In 2024, 65% of GivingTuesday donors gave again in 2025, which was considerably more than the average donor who gave earlier in the year. This pattern has remained remarkably stable over the last five years, underscoring the long-term value of GivingTuesday. "GivingTuesday has always been about more than one day of giving," said Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer, GivingTuesday. "This research shows it's an entry point for lasting donor relationships. Nonprofits of all sizes have the tools to build on their GivingTuesday success and keep supporters engaged year-round." "What's exciting about these findings is how clear and consistent the data is: people who give on GivingTuesday stick around," said Carrie Cobb, chief data and AI officer, Blackbaud. "With steady growth in average gift sizes across generations, organizations can use GivingTuesday as a launchpad for long-term, sustainable growth This is particularly important as our research has found that changes in the federal funding landscape are leading fundraisers to increase their focus on individual giving in the year ahead." Key Findings from the Report GivingTuesday donors drive higher retention : 65% of GivingTuesday donors gave again in 2025, compared to 52% of all donors.

: 65% of GivingTuesday donors gave again in 2025, compared to 52% of all donors. GivingTuesday broke records in 2024 : $3.6 billion donated from 36 million U.S. participants.

: $3.6 billion donated from 36 million U.S. participants. Gift sizes are increasing : The mean GivingTuesday gift reached $506 in 2024, with a median of $75, both up from 2019 levels.

: The mean GivingTuesday gift reached $506 in 2024, with a median of $75, both up from 2019 levels. Generational giving patterns are distinct : Gen Z represented 7% of first-time donors; their median gift doubled since 2019 to $50. Millennials accounted for 18% of first-time donors, with 48% retention. Gen X median gift nearly doubled since 2019, reaching $100. Baby Boomers were the largest group, making up 41% of all GivingTuesday donors, with 54% retention. The Silent Generation showed the highest retention rate of all, at 58%.

: GivingTuesday released findings earlier this year on opportunities to unlock up to $52 billion in additional annual giving, and the report explores the opportunity to use AI to support that growth. Opportunities include using AI to craft tailored messaging for each generational donor segment, help identify overlooked giving, and automate year-round engagement. Resources for Nonprofits

Nonprofits preparing for GivingTuesday on December 2, 2025, can access additional resources, including: Blackbaud's Ultimate End-of-Year Fundraising Toolkit

Blackbaud's GivingTuesday Email and Social Media Templates

GivingTuesday 12-Week Planning Guide About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York's 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 100 countries across the globe. An integral part of the global generosity movement is the GivingTuesday organization, which offers support and resources to GivingTuesday leaders and fosters connection and collaboration across the network.

To learn more about GivingTuesday, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org. About the Blackbaud Institute

The Blackbaud Institute develops leading-edge research and convenes expert voices to equip the social impact community with knowledge, insight, and confidence. The Institute draws from Blackbaud's data set—the most comprehensive in the social impact community—and facilitates original research studies to provide actionable insights that help organizations strengthen their operations and increase their impact. All Blackbaud Institute resources are free and available at institute.blackbaud.com. About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more atwww.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Media Inquiries

[email protected] Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-blackbaud-institute-and-givingtuesday-report-proves-long-term-engagement-and-value-of-givingtuesday-donors-302590065.html SOURCE Blackbaud

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]