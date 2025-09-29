[October 21, 2025] New SolarWinds Report: Gen AI Significantly Drops Incident Response Time for ITSM Teams Tweet

SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today released its 2025 ITSM Report, which outlines a clear delineation between Information Technology System Management systems that leverage generative AI (GenAI) in their operations and those that do not. The report analyzed more than 2,000 ITSM systems and more than 60,000 aggregated and anonymized customer data points. Over the past year, IT teams have moved from experimenting with automation to actively integrating generative AI into their workflows-reshaping how they diagnose issues, resolve incidents, and deliver service. What began as an efficiency play is now transforming team structures and redefining the ITSM experience itself. As GenAI becomes embedded in daily operations, organizations are uncovering new performance gains and insights that signal a broader shift in how IT service management is evolving. The GenAI Effect: Faster Resolutions, Smarter Service The data shows that organizations using GenAI in ITSM significantly reduce incident resolution times. SolarWinds analysts examined key AI-driven capabilities-such as automated ticket responses, knowledge article recommendations, and incident summaries-and compared resolution times before and after enabling GenAI. The results revealed: The average resolution time before GenAI : 27.42 hours

: 27.42 hours The after GenAI enablement : 22.55 hours

: 22.55 hours The average time saved per incident : 4.87 hours

: 4.87 hours The relative reduction: 17.8 percent The report also reviewed the resolution times of organizations that have yet to implement GenAI into their ITSM functions. The data showed a much wider gap between GenAI enablement/non-enablement than the group mentioned above: The average incident resolution time (non-GenAI customers) : 32.46 hours

: 32.46 hours The average for GenAI customers post enablement : 22.55 hours

: 22.55 hours The time difference : 9.91 hours per incident

: 9.91 hours per incident The relative improvement: 30.5 percent GenAI adopters represent more mature, innovation-driven ITSM operations. This consists of teams already embracing self-service, knowledge management, and automation. Their adoption signals a culture ready to drive broader organizational innovation and transformation. Reclaiming Time and Producing ROI When IT teams significantly reduce time spent on manual tasks, they reclaim valuable hours that can be redirected toward strategic initiatives-turning efficiency gains into tangible ROI for the organization. According to the data, which culminated all incidents logged from August 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025, GenAI-enabled organizations saved a cumulative 323,343 hours after GenAI enablement. "By leveraging GenAI, ITSM teams can reclaim time and resources once spent on routine tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives that drive real business value," said Lauren Okruch, Senior Manager for ITSM, at SolarWinds. "ooking ahead, embracing technologies like GenAI isn't just about efficiency-it's a strategic imperative for organizations aiming to innovate, stay ahead of change, and transform IT from a support function into a proactive driver of growth." Setting ITSM Teams up for Success SolarWinds is committed to offering ITSM teams AI tooling and other innovative solutions that drive efficiency and improve user experience, including the announcement of our AI agent and other innovations on October 8. The SolarWinds Service Desk Premier Plan offers ITSM customers:

Automation workflows and runbooks

AI-powered suggestions and deflection tools

Enhanced reporting and customization options

