[October 21, 2025] New Eagle™ Raptor® High-Performance Compute Platform Named 2025 "Connected Car Platform of the Year" By AutoTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle™ , a leader in embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, today announced the Raptor® High-Performance Compute Platform has been selected as "Connected Car Platform of the Year" in the sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today. The New Eagle Raptor High-Performance Compute Platform is built on rugged, production-grade ECUs that seamlessly integrate with advanced vehicle networks. Designed for OEMs developing connected and autonomous vehicles, it combines compute capability with deep compatibility across communication protocols, enabling AI-powered perception, control, and V2X readiness at the edge. With Raptor, OEMs can deploy sophisticated connected solutions such as real-time driver assistance, over-the-air (OTA) update management, intelligent energy optimization, predictive maintenance and more. The platform is the first GPU-enabled controller in the Raptor ecosystem and capable of 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with support for up to 12 high-resolution cameras. OEMs can fuse data from multiple sources in real-time, enhancing ADAS, automated driving, and safety-critical applications even in harsh environments. Raptor also integrates with legacy and modern in-vehicle networks, and supports CAN 2.0, CAN FD, Automotive Ethernet, and LIN. Support for both New Eagle's Raptor toolchain and CODESYS® reduces vendor lock-in and allows engineering teams to leverage their preferred development environment. The platform is ruggedized to automotive-grade standards, featuring IP67 sealing, fanless passive cooling, and wide voltage/temperature support. This ensures reliable operation in connected cars, off-highway vehicles, and fleet applications that operate in envionmental extremes. "Our platform is redefining the connected car landscape, powered by our reputation for embedded control solutions and expanded capabilities for connected vehicles. Since launch, Raptor® has attracted interest from leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility innovators. Early deployments are targeting connected ADAS systems, AI-enabled driver monitoring, and autonomous delivery fleets," said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer at New Eagle. "We're proud to accept this award from AutoTech Breakthrough. As vehicles continue to advance in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape, we'll continue to meet the demand for modular, production-ready platforms that accelerate development without compromising performance or compliance." The AutoTech sector is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move – transforming one of the world's largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions, AutoTech is delivering greater safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world. "Raptor directly supports emerging V2X applications, paving the way for safer, more efficient, and more sustainable transportation. As vehicles become more intelligent, engineers must navigate increasing system complexity, with connected vehicles needing to process massive volumes of data from sensors, cameras, and V2X inputs. Engineers need ways to build smarter, safer systems faster," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. "New Eagle's Raptor integrates intelligence, interoperability, and reliability into a single platform, enabling OEMs to accelerate innovation, enhance safety, and deliver next-generation vehicle experiences with confidence. Congratulations on being our pick for 'Connected Car Platform of the Year!'" About New Eagle™

New Eagle is a pioneer and trusted partner in engineering solutions, specializing in electronic systems and control software development for a wide range of industries, including automotive, transportation, industrial, military, aerospace, and off-highway. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, assisting developers in managing project development, supply chain, cost, and achieving success using our Raptor® eMBD™ software platform and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. Our versatile engineering teams are skilled in developing electronic systems for the electric vehicle propulsion and autonomy markets, from concept to production. For more information, please visit: www.neweagle.net About AutoTech Breakthrough

