[October 21, 2025] New Prompt Layering Feature Improves AI Agent Development with Modular, Reusable Prompting System

Airia today announced the launch of Prompt Layering, fundamentally changing how organizations build, manage, and scale AI agents through layered prompting capabilities. Solving Prompt Engineering Pain Points As AI adoption accelerates across enterprises, organizations have faced a critical challenge: prompt proliferation and lack of standardization making it impossible for administrators to maintain quality standards or enable reuse across the organization. "Before Prompt Layering, every AI agent required custom prompt engineering, even when most of the instructions were identical to similar agent use cases," said Katrina Reddy, Head of Community at Airia. "Teams kept reinventing the wheel, and administrators had no practical way to enforce prompt best practices or maintain quality at scale." Introducing Prompt Layering Prompt Layering revolutionizes this approach by enabling users to build AI agents using multiple, stackable prompt segments that can be mixed, matched, and reused across unlimited agents. The system introduces two distinct types of segments: Shared Segments: Enterprise-wide best practices, frameworks, and templates managed by admin teams that automatically stay in sync across all agents using them. These include model-specific optimization patterns, integration guidelines, and organizational standards. Custom Segments: Agent-specific instrutions that remain private to individual workflows, eliminating administrative clutter while preserving the flexibility developers need for unique use cases. Key Capabilities Drag-and-Drop Layering : Users can stack multiple prompt segments in any order, with real-time preview of the combined instructions

Version Control : Shared segments can be versioned and updated centrally, with changes propagating automatically to all connected agents

Unlink and Customize : Teams can start with a template segment, unlink it, and customize for specific needs without affecting the original

Clean Administrative View : Custom prompts no longer clutter the administrative interface, allowing governance teams to focus on managing shared, reusable components

Framework Templates: Pre-built segment structures for popular prompting frameworks help less technical users apply best practices instantly Real-World Impact

The modular approach dramatically reduces development time and improves consistency. Organizations can now: Accelerate Onboarding : New team members can build sophisticated agents by combining pre-approved segments rather than starting from scratch

Share Best Practices : Pull the same formatted segment into a number of agents to apply prompt engineering best practices ensuring predictable, consistent results

: Pull the same formatted segment into a number of agents to apply prompt engineering best practices ensuring predictable, consistent results Reduce Maintenance Burden: Update a shared integration prompt once and improve hundreds of existing and future agents simultaneously About Airia Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI orchestration and security platform, purpose-built to eliminate AI anxiety and accelerate adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements-empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021425932/en/

