New Reputation Survey Reveals How AI and Economic Pressures Are Rewriting the Rules of Dining Out in America
Timed with National Leave Review Day, a new survey from Reputation, conducted in partnership with Nielsen, reveals that AI is no longer a novelty in dining, it's already changing how Americans choose where to eat and drink. At the same time, inflation and shifting consumer habits are making each restaurant visit more selective and expectation-filled.
According to the findings, 1 in 5 U.S. consumers, including 45% of those aged 35-44, now turn to AI tools like ChatGPT for venue discovery, putting it in the same conversation as traditional platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor. Meanwhile, rising costs are prompting Americans to go out less frequently, but spend more and expect more when they do. Guests now want convenience, personalization and standout experiences in return for their dollars.
Because consumers are more selective about dining out, the digital narrative driven by reviews and AI discoverability must perfectly match the real-world experience.
"The data is clear: AI has become a mainstream discovery engine - and for many businesses, the new front door," said Liz Carter, CMO of Reputation. "This isn't something to fear; it's a huge opportunity for smarter, more transparent marketing. As consumers grow more selective about dining out, the digital story shaped by reviews and AI visibility must mirror the real-world experience. Only brands that prioritize this digital-to-physical trust will gain the competitive edge."
Business Implications for U.S. Food and Beverage Brands
Reputation's analysis highlights a new playbook for operators navigating AI adoption and evolving guest behaviors:
About the Research
This study was conducted by Nielsen on behalf of Reputation in August 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 763 consumers in the U.S. who had visited a hospitality venue in the last six months, balanced by age, gender and region. The research explores attitudes toward AI, economic behaviors, digital discovery, feedback habits and evolving expectations in the restaurant and bar experience.
About National Leave a Review Day
National Leave a Review Day encourages consumers to recognize standout service and experiences by leaving positive, constructive reviews for local businesses. Reputation supports this initiative as part of its broader mission to help businesses turn feedback into action and build lasting connections with their customers.
About Reputation
Reputation is the only platform that empowers companies to fulfill their brand promise by measuring, managing, and scaling their reputation performance in real-time, everywhere. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation AI-powered product stack analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on, and improve their online reputations. Visit reputation.com to learn more.
