[October 21, 2025] New Reputation Survey Reveals How AI and Economic Pressures Are Rewriting the Rules of Dining Out in America Tweet

Timed with National Leave Review Day, a new survey from Reputation, conducted in partnership with Nielsen, reveals that AI is no longer a novelty in dining, it's already changing how Americans choose where to eat and drink. At the same time, inflation and shifting consumer habits are making each restaurant visit more selective and expectation-filled. According to the findings, 1 in 5 U.S. consumers, including 45% of those aged 35-44, now turn to AI tools like ChatGPT for venue discovery, putting it in the same conversation as traditional platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor. Meanwhile, rising costs are prompting Americans to go out less frequently, but spend more and expect more when they do. Guests now want convenience, personalization and standout experiences in return for their dollars. Because consumers are more selective about dining out, the digital narrative driven by reviews and AI discoverability must perfectly match the real-world experience. "The data is clear: AI has become a mainstream discovery engine - and for many businesses, the new front door," said Liz Carter, CMO of Reputation. "This isn't something to fear; it's a huge opportunity for smarter, more transparent marketing. As consumers grow more selective about dining out, the digital story shaped by reviews and AI visibility must mirror the real-world experience. Only brands that prioritize this digital-to-physical trust will gain the competitive edge." Key U.S. Insights AI Enters the Discovery Stage 20% of U.S. consumers now use AI tools like ChatGPT to research restaurants and bars, putting them nearly on par with social channels like TikTok and Instagram (26%) and review sites like Yelp (24%).

Google Search remains the top choice at 56%, but AI apps - despite being available for less than three years - now rival other search engines such as Bing and Yahoo (20%). AI Summaries Gain Traction 55% of consumers trust AI-generated review summaries, and 16% trust them more than individual reviews.

This reflects the appeal of AI's ability to quickly summarize crowd sentiment, though many still rely on human reviews for fial validation. Generational Divide Is Clear 61% of 25-34 year-olds have used AI for personalized food or drink recommendations vs. just 4% of those 65+.

86% of younger adults trust AI review summaries, compared to 31% of older guests. AI Can Drive Loyalty, With the Right Touch

47% would be likely to leave a review if prompted by AI in the right tone and moment.

86% have a positive or neutral view of AI-written review replies if they feel on-brand and authentic. Wants vs. Watchouts Most-wanted AI features include: fast payments, accurate wait times, order updates and personalization.

Top concerns include loss of the human touch (41%), privacy (37%), service errors (30%) and job loss fears (25%). Economic Pressures Raise the Bar Fewer Visits, Higher Stakes 30% are going out less often than last year, citing cost of living increases, especially in higher-cost regions such as the Northeast.

Still, 32% say they're spending more per visit, driven by higher prices and selective splurging. Value Is Non-Negotiable Price (51%) is now the top factor in choosing a restaurant, above food quality (48%) and service (45%).

Guests expect both value and quality and won't settle for just one. Local Loyalty 84% say they like supporting local independents and community-tied venues.

Nearly 40% look at online menus before visiting, showing the importance of digital visibility. Dining Out Still Matters 60% say dining out is a core lifestyle habit, and 67% call it their favorite treat. Business Implications for U.S. Food and Beverage Brands Reputation's analysis highlights a new playbook for operators navigating AI adoption and evolving guest behaviors: Digital Discovery & AI Readiness Optimize listings and reviews for AI summarization and visibility.

Use AI to prompt reviews, but maintain a humanized tone.

Offer personalization to younger guests, while maintaining transparency for others. Experience & Loyalty Drivers Deliver on "worth it" occasions with standout service and atmosphere.

Communicate clear value with bundles, pricing transparency and offers.

Stay highly responsive to feedback: recency and tone impact return visits. About the Research This study was conducted by Nielsen on behalf of Reputation in August 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 763 consumers in the U.S. who had visited a hospitality venue in the last six months, balanced by age, gender and region. The research explores attitudes toward AI, economic behaviors, digital discovery, feedback habits and evolving expectations in the restaurant and bar experience. About National Leave a Review Day National Leave a Review Day encourages consumers to recognize standout service and experiences by leaving positive, constructive reviews for local businesses. Reputation supports this initiative as part of its broader mission to help businesses turn feedback into action and build lasting connections with their customers. About Reputation Reputation is the only platform that empowers companies to fulfill their brand promise by measuring, managing, and scaling their reputation performance in real-time, everywhere. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation AI-powered product stack analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on, and improve their online reputations. Visit reputation.com to learn more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021574270/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]