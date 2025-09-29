[October 21, 2025] New Sisense Research Uncovers the 'Churn Paradox': 86% of Developers Say They're Happy with Their Analytics Tools, Yet 82% Have Switched Tweet

Sisense, the leader in AI-driven analytics that transforms enterprise data into a competitive edge, today released new research revealing a "churn paradox" in the product analytics market. The study, conducted with UserEvidence, shows that while 86% of developers are satisfied with their current tools, 82% have recently switched or are considering doing so. This gap presents a significant opportunity for developers and technical leaders to find solutions that deliver on core needs beyond baseline satisfaction. Study results show that the disconnect is driven by a demand for foundational excellence and practical capabilities over flashy features, with developers ranking data accuracy and reliability (31%) and performance and scalability (30%) as their top priorities, followed by ease of integration (21%). The report also highlights a deep division in how organizations approach building or buying analytics, with no single strategy dominating: Current Approaches: The market is evenly fragmented, with 28% embedding third-party tools, 27% building in-house, 22% using a hybrid platform to build faster, and 24% having tried all options. Nearly half of developers (49%) are already blending custom-built and third-party analytics in their organizations.

The market is evenly fragmented, with to build faster, and 24% having tried all options. Nearly half of developers are already blending custom-built and third-party analytics in their organizations. Future Preferences: This indecision continues, with developers split between buying a pre-built solution (32%), building from scratch (30%), or using a hybrid model (32%). Importantly, 58% say they would definitely consider a tool that enables hem to build and embed analytics quickly, signaling growing demand for hybrid flexibility. "A hybrid solution is appealing if it offers two things: pre-built accelerators to shorten build times and the ability to extend and validate those accelerators to meet regulatory standards," said Francois van Vuuren, Director, Clinical Data Systems & DM Programming at Bioforum. "A purely third-party solution often lacks the industry-specific features we need, while a fully custom build is too resource-intensive. A hybrid approach that gives us quick wins out-of-the-box but also allows customization, GIT integration, and validation hooks is definitive."

Interestingly, despite the hype, generative AI was not a top priority for developers' analytics needs today. Only 25% identified GenAI as a focus, with more practical capabilities like real-time analytics (30%) and advanced data visualization (25%) as preferences. "This research shows that satisfaction doesn't always translate to loyalty, and developers are looking for foundational excellence rather than flashy features," said Ronen Rubinfeld, SVP of Engineering at Sisense. "Their restlessness reflects a desire for tools that are accurate, scalable, and flexible. The fact that no single 'build vs. buy' approach dominates underscores just how unsettled the market is, and how much opportunity there is to better serve developers." To read the full Hybrid Analytics Report, please visit the Sisense website here. Methodology

The survey was conducted with UserEvidence and included 412 professionals involved in building analytics into a software application or adding analytics into their product or solution. Most respondents (79%) represented organizations with 500 to 5,000 employees, across multiple industries including technology / SaaS (42%), retail / ecommerce (16%), healthcare / life sciences (15%), manufacturing (13%), media / entertainment (10%), financial services (2%), and government / public sector (2%). About Sisense

Sisense is an AI-driven analytics platform that empowers users to build business analytics, and accelerate product innovation by equipping product and development teams with a complete suite of no-, low-, and pro-code tools. Sisense integrates context-aware insights and analytics into data products in a modular, flexible, and scalable way. Comprised of Fusion Embed, Sisense Cloud, and Compose SDK, Sisense's flexible analytics platform has 24 patents to date and enables customers like ZoomInfo, USA Swimming, and Air Canada to infuse actionable insights into their customer experiences. Deeply committed to data privacy and protection, Sisense maintains an ISO 27701 privacy certification and an ISO 27001 information security management certification. Founded in Israel in 2004, the company employs a globally distributed workforce with offices in New York City, London, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.sisense.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021473397/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]