New Sisense Research Uncovers the 'Churn Paradox': 86% of Developers Say They're Happy with Their Analytics Tools, Yet 82% Have Switched
Sisense, the leader in AI-driven analytics that transforms enterprise data into a competitive edge, today released new research revealing a "churn paradox" in the product analytics market. The study, conducted with UserEvidence, shows that while 86% of developers are satisfied with their current tools, 82% have recently switched or are considering doing so. This gap presents a significant opportunity for developers and technical leaders to find solutions that deliver on core needs beyond baseline satisfaction.
Study results show that the disconnect is driven by a demand for foundational excellence and practical capabilities over flashy features, with developers ranking data accuracy and reliability (31%) and performance and scalability (30%) as their top priorities, followed by ease of integration (21%). The report also highlights a deep division in how organizations approach building or buying analytics, with no single strategy dominating:
"A hybrid solution is appealing if it offers two things: pre-built accelerators to shorten build times and the ability to extend and validate those accelerators to meet regulatory standards," said Francois van Vuuren, Director, Clinical Data Systems & DM Programming at Bioforum. "A purely third-party solution often lacks the industry-specific features we need, while a fully custom build is too resource-intensive. A hybrid approach that gives us quick wins out-of-the-box but also allows customization, GIT integration, and validation hooks is definitive."
Interestingly, despite the hype, generative AI was not a top priority for developers' analytics needs today. Only 25% identified GenAI as a focus, with more practical capabilities like real-time analytics (30%) and advanced data visualization (25%) as preferences.
"This research shows that satisfaction doesn't always translate to loyalty, and developers are looking for foundational excellence rather than flashy features," said Ronen Rubinfeld, SVP of Engineering at Sisense. "Their restlessness reflects a desire for tools that are accurate, scalable, and flexible. The fact that no single 'build vs. buy' approach dominates underscores just how unsettled the market is, and how much opportunity there is to better serve developers."
