New digital pilot makes registration application process faster for eligible First Nations
OTTAWA, UNCEDED ANISHINAABEG TERRITORY, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) launched the first phase of a faster, easier way for First Nations individuals to apply for registration under the Indian Act at in-person service locations.
Under the new pilot, entitled children 15 years old or younger will be able to complete their registration application digitally during in-person visits at service locations across the country. The new process will streamline appointments, reducing the time required per application by at least half while relieving pressure on the entire system.
The pilot begins today at the service location in Gatineau, Quebec, and will expand to all other points of service across the country.
This next step uses the Digital Application Services (DAS), an innovative platform launched in 2022 that offers faster digital solutions for secure status card applications and renewals. Available across all ISC points of service, the DAS has proven to be very cost-effective and significantly reduced application wait times by streamlining the process for applicants—cutting appointment durations and enabling faster delivery of secure status cards.
Quotes
"Our government is focused on offering modernized, more effective services that better meet the needs of First Nations communities. By making in-person registration applications under the Indian Act faster and easier, we are reducing barriers and improving access. I look forward to expanding this innovative service so more people benefit from a streamlined experience."
The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty
Quick facts
