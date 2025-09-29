[October 20, 2025] New Research from Fiber Broadband Association Highlights Fiber's Role in Transforming Rural Healthcare Access Tweet

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today released a new research paper, "Fiber Broadband Connects Better Healthcare to All Americans," spotlighting how fiber broadband is a critical enabler of high-quality, accessible healthcare-especially in rural and underserved regions of the country. From expanding telehealth and remote diagnostics to enabling immersive mental health therapies and virtual physical rehabilitation, fiber broadband is proving essential to overcoming long-standing geographic, economic, and systemic barriers to care. The paper outlines how next-generation connectivity not only expands access to healthcare services but improves patient outcomes and supports stronger rural economies. "Too many communities still lack access to the healthcare services they need, simply because of geography or infrastructure," said Deborah Kish, Vice President of Research and Workforce Development at the Fiber Broadband Association. "This research makes it clear: fiber broadband is not just a technology upgrade; it's a lifeline for health equity and innovation across America." Key Findings from the Paper Include: Enabling Modern Telehealth: High-speed, reliable fiber connections allow patients to consult with their providers via video visits, reducing travel time and bringing care into the home.

Conecting Patients to Specialists: Fiber connectivity bridges the distance between rural clinics and urban specialists, expanding access to expertise that would otherwise be unavailable.

Supporting Advanced Diagnostics: Seamless transmission of medical imaging and test results allows for quicker, more accurate diagnoses, especially critical in time-sensitive situations.

Providing Virtual and Augmented Reality in Healthcare: The paper explores how fiber broadband supports emerging VR/AR applications in mental health therapy, at-home vision testing, remote patient monitoring, and more.

Enhancing Electronic Health Records and Training: With fiber, health records are securely shared across systems, and rural providers can access continuous online training and education to improve care quality.

Driving Economic Growth and Equity: The expansion of healthcare services through fiber connectivity can attract professionals, support local jobs, and create healthier, more resilient communities. The paper is available for download here or subscribe to FBA's Fiber Forward Weekly newsletter here to stay updated.

