[October 20, 2025] New TD Wealth Virtual Assistant Set to Enhance the Colleague and Client Experience

Virtual Assistant part of TD strategy to deliver faster and simpler digital experiences while maintaining trusted advice TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today TD Bank Group ("TD" or "the Bank") announced its new Wealth Virtual Assistant, a GenAI Knowledge Management System ("KMS") built by the Bank's Layer 6 team. The new tool represents a significant step in modernizing how colleagues access information, enabling faster support for clients. The new KMS – the first-of-its-kind for TD Wealth – provides colleagues with a fast and efficient way to access relevant internal policies and procedures. Colleagues can prompt questions and quickly find answers without searching through multiple systems, enabling colleagues to spend more time delivering personalized advice and help strengthen client relationships. "The launch of the Wealth Virtual Assistant marks a major step forward in modernizing how we support our colleagues and clients at TD Wealth," says Sara Thomson, Senior Vice President, Wealth National Office at TD Wealth. "As expectations for exceptional client service continue to rise, we're equipping our colleagues with best-in-class tools to help them deliver even greater value to our clients." The WealthVirtual Assistant will enable: Improved Operational Effectiveness: Colleagues can get clear, concise answers and relevant resources instantly – helping them respond to client needs faster.

This work grew from the research done by Layer 6, the Bank's AI research and development center. It was made possible through TD completing a large-scale migration of data records into its secure cloud-based platform to give the Bank more speed and flexibility to unlock solutions, like the Wealth Virtual Assistant. As the financial sector evolves, the Bank remains committed to innovation and the responsible use of AI as part of its role as a forward-thinking organization, driving advancements that benefit colleagues and clients. This approach is fostered by the Bank as part of TD Invent, its strategic umbrella effort to power purposeful innovation across the Bank. About TD Bank Group The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 28.1 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.0 trillion in assets on July 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. SOURCE TD Bank Group

