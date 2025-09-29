[October 16, 2025] New York Jobs CEO Council Names Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet Chair Tweet

Founded in 2020 by JPMorganChase Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, the New York CEO Jobs Council has worked with employers to hire more than 50,000 low-income New Yorkers into living-wage jobs at their companies, including nearly 10,000 recent graduates of the City University of New York (CUNY). As the organization continues its mission to provide New Yorkers pathways to economic mobility, it makes its first leadership transition naming Accenture Chair and Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet Chair. Dimon will move into the role of Founding Chair and member of the Executive Committee. IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna and EY Global Chair and CEO Janet Truncale have also been appointed to the committee as Vice Chair and Audit Chair, respectively. A coalition of more than 25 of New York's largest employers, the Jobs Council works with education partners, local government and community organizations to provide on-ramps to economic mobility and ensure that the city's future workforce is skilled and competitive. The Council is more than halfway to its target of hiring 100,000 low-income New Yorkers into career-ladder jobs across industries including technology, healthcare, finance and professional services. "As companies reinvent with new technologies and new ways of working, we must also reinvent how we create opportunity-by building pathways that connect education to careers and break down barriers to access," Sweet said. "The New York Jobs CEO Council has already helped more than 50,000 New Yorkers secure well-paying jobs, and I look forward to serving as Chair and collaborating with our membr CEOs to expand that impact." "Julie has been an asset to the Jobs Council since the start and is a leading force in the way organizations-and their people-must reinvent as technology evolves. Her deep commitment to skills and workforce development at Accenture will help to drive meaningful impact for the Jobs Council," Dimon said. "As the Jobs Council continues to expand opportunity and prepare New Yorkers for the jobs of the future, I know Julie will bring the same fervor and discipline she brings to Accenture." "Technology is transforming industries and jobs. The Jobs Council is ensuring that transformation benefits all New Yorkers," Krishna said. "It equips people with the skills and access they need to thrive in the digital economy. I'm proud to support that mission as Vice Chair."

"The New York Jobs CEO Council is creating pathways to economic mobility by equipping New Yorkers with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in a changing working world," Truncale said. "These efforts are critical, and it is a privilege to help shape a future-ready workforce that empowers people, businesses and communities." "The Jobs Council is unique because we have engaged leaders-including Julie, Jamie, Arvind and Janet-who are willing to invest their time and resources to redesign the opportunity landscape," New York Jobs CEO Council Executive Director Kiersten Barnet said. "They're committed to driving the long-term, systemic change required to ensure that every New Yorker has a pathway to a family-sustaining career." About the New York Jobs CEO Council

The New York Jobs CEO Council is a nonprofit membership intermediary that works to scale sustainable, market-driven workforce development solutions that benefit both job seekers and businesses. Led by CEOs of large employers, the Jobs Council is committed to hiring 100,000 under-resourced New Yorkers into in-demand careers, including 25,000 recent graduates from the City University of New York (CUNY). Over four years, Jobs Council employers have hired 52,000 low-income New Yorkers into living-wage jobs at their companies, including nearly 10,000 recent CUNY graduates. Jobs Council activities are rooted in the belief that stronger employment outcomes are required to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth in New York City. Current member companies include Accenture, AIG, Amazon, American Express, Aon, Bank of America, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Citi, ConEdison, Deloitte, EY, Google, IBM, JPMorganChase, KPMG, Mastercard, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai, NewYork-Presbyterian, Northwell Health, PwC, Ralph Lauren, TD Bank, The Travelers Companies, Inc., Tishman Speyer, and Wells Fargo. We invite interested companies to contact the Jobs Council directly at [email protected]. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016498804/en/

