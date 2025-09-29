[October 16, 2025] New Data: Early Literacy Readiness Reaches Post-Pandemic High, But Slowing Momentum Requires Urgent Focus on Foundational Skills Tweet

Beginning-of-year data from Amplify show that nearly half of K–2 students are on track to learn to read, but modest annual gains underscore the need for sustained, early intervention. BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today released a research brief on the latest K–2 beginning-of-school-year literacy data. Findings reveal that at the beginning of the 2025–2026 school year, 48 percent of K–2 students were on track to learn to read, marking the highest literacy readiness level since the start of the pandemic. However, year-over-year progress has plateaued, and students have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the ongoing need for strong foundational skills instruction and support for struggling readers in the early grades. The data also underscore the importance of early intervention. Longitudinal analysis shows that K-2 students who began the school year behind in reading readiness but managed to catch up by the end of the year were likely to remain on track through the end of third grade. The findings highlight how critical it is to intervene as early as possible to get students on track, as the likelihood of students achieving eading proficiency by third grade increases the earlier it happens. "It's encouraging to see nearly half of our youngest students ready for core instruction. This is a testament to the hard work of educators and the impact of evidence-based practices in the classroom," said Susan Lambert, chief academic officer, elementary humanities, at Amplify. "However, the data point to a worrisome stall in year-over-year progress. This is a critical moment for a renewed, laser focus on early intervention. Our longitudinal findings make it abundantly clear: the earlier we get a student on track in K–2, the greater their likelihood of achieving reading success by the end of third grade." Amplify recommends that districts and schools consider administering a universal screener three times a year to follow student progress in early reading. With that information in hand, educators can make more informed decisions related to:

Identifying students who need additional support;

Ensuring all students receive quality instruction grounded in evidence-based practices, such as the Science of Reading;

Developing plans for addressing student needs and allocating resources to implement those plans; and

Regularly monitoring student progress and making adjustments as needed. About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify delivers next-generation curriculum and assessment on an intuitive, integrated platform that includes thousands of free lessons. Our high-quality programs in ELA, math, and science engage students in rigorous learning that inspires them to think deeply, creatively, and independently. Our formative assessment tools help teachers identify the instruction each student needs to build a strong foundation in reading and math. Across all programs and services, we equip educators with powerful tools to understand and respond to the needs of every learner. Today, Amplify serves more than 18 million students and teachers across all 50 states and in 6 continents worldwide. For more information, visit Amplify.com. Media Contact: Kristine Frech; [email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-early-literacy-readiness-reaches-post-pandemic-high-but-slowing-momentum-requires-urgent-focus-on-foundational-skills-302586402.html SOURCE Amplify

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]