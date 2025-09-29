TMCnet News
New Data: Early Literacy Readiness Reaches Post-Pandemic High, But Slowing Momentum Requires Urgent Focus on Foundational Skills
Beginning-of-year data from Amplify show that nearly half of K–2 students are on track to learn to read, but modest annual gains underscore the need for sustained, early intervention.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today released a research briefon the latest K–2 beginning-of-school-year literacy data. Findings reveal that at the beginning of the 2025–2026 school year, 48 percent of K–2 students were on track to learn to read, marking the highest literacy readiness level since the start of the pandemic. However, year-over-year progress has plateaued, and students have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the ongoing need for strong foundational skills instruction and support for struggling readers in the early grades.
The data also underscore the importance of early intervention. Longitudinal analysis shows that K-2 students who began the school year behind in reading readiness but managed to catch up by the end of the year were likely to remain on track through the end of third grade. The findings highlight how critical it is to intervene as early as possible to get students on track, as the likelihood of students achieving eading proficiency by third grade increases the earlier it happens.
"It's encouraging to see nearly half of our youngest students ready for core instruction. This is a testament to the hard work of educators and the impact of evidence-based practices in the classroom," said Susan Lambert, chief academic officer, elementary humanities, at Amplify. "However, the data point to a worrisome stall in year-over-year progress. This is a critical moment for a renewed, laser focus on early intervention. Our longitudinal findings make it abundantly clear: the earlier we get a student on track in K–2, the greater their likelihood of achieving reading success by the end of third grade."
Amplify recommends that districts and schools consider administering a universal screener three times a year to follow student progress in early reading. With that information in hand, educators can make more informed decisions related to:
