[October 16, 2025] New Roquette Pharmaceutical Innovation Center to Strengthen Latin America as Collaborative Hub Tweet

Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for health, nutrition and bio industrial markets, today, celebrates the grand opening of its dedicated Health & Pharma Solutions Innovation Center in São Paulo, Brazil. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016102423/en/ Credits to Roquette Located in Barueri, near São Paulo's city center, the state-of-the-art facility represents a multi-million-dollar investment and reinforces Roquette's commitment as the pharmaceutical industry's go-to partner for the development of drug delivery solutions that contribute to life-saving therapies. The center will enable scientific experts to leverage advanced tools, technologies, and expertise to deliver tailored solutions to customers. "Roquette's new Pharmaceutical Innovation Center in São Paulo marks a significant milestone in our commitment to global innovation and partnership," said Isabelle Bouvier, CEO of Roquette's Health & Pharma Solutions. "This leading-edge facility will foster collaboration with our customers among brilliant minds while creating new opportunities for our employees and the broader community." Serving as a regional hub, the center supports customers throughout the entire product development journey - from initial concept to market launch. Roquette's proven expertise in polymers and formuation, combined with trusted brands like Avicel® microcrystalline cellulose, METHOCEL™ hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, MICROCEL® microcrystalline cellulose, and PEARLITOL® mannitol, will help to accelerate development timelines, minimize waste, and reduce manufacturing costs. "Latin America is a dynamic market with immense potential," said Adriana Quiroga, Application, Development & Innovation Leader, Latin America, for the Health & Pharma Solutions Business Group. "We're accelerating our product development and our time-to-market, as well as delivering innovative solutions that have a global impact." Roquette Health & Pharma Solutions is partnering with the Northeast Center for Strategic Technologies to empower young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through the Futuras Cientistas program. Roquette's scientists will mentor the program's youth and invite them to shadow them at the new laboratory.

"At CETENE, we believe that true progress begins with inclusion," said Dr. Giovanna Machado, Senior Researcher at the Center for Strategic Technologies of the Northeast. "Through Futuras Cientistas, and in partnership with Roquette, we are opening doors for young women to explore science and technology - not just as students, but as future leaders. When we invest in their potential, we invest in a more equitable, innovative, and prosperous society." This milestone not only celebrates the opening of a world-class facility but also affirms the Health and Pharma Solutions Business Group's dedication to advancing pharmaceutical innovation and building lasting partnerships that will shape the future of healthcare in Latin America. Learn more about the Innovation Center here. About Roquette Roquette is a leading provider of plant-based ingredients, excipients and pharmaceutical solutions dedicated to enhancing the quality and convenience of essential products for consumers and patients worldwide. Roquette employs more than 11,000 people globally, operating in more than 150 countries through more than 40 manufacturing sites and 20 R&D and innovation centers. The company achieved a turnover of €4.5 billion in 2024. Harnessing natural resources like wheat, corn and cellulose, Roquette crafts high-performance ingredients and solutions used in everyday foods, oral medications, advanced biopharmaceuticals, and bio-based products. Roquette is a family-owned company driven by a long-term vision and a constant commitment to innovation. For almost a century, Roquette has been empowering better living and building a sustainable future by offering the best of nature. Discover more about Roquette here. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016102423/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]