New Report from insightsoftware Reveals Outdated Finance Systems Drive Talent Away

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the global provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today released a new report, The Finance Talent Crisis Hiding in Your EPM System, revealing nearly 40% of finance professionals would consider changing employers due to outdated financial systems. The findings underscore that legacy enterprise performance management (EPM) systems are not only creating operational issues but also fueling a growing talent retention crisis.
“This research confirms what we're hearing from finance leaders everywhere: their roles have grown more strategic, but their tools haven't kept pace,” said Monica Boydston, President and General Manager of EPM and Interim CPO at insightsoftware. “They're still handling all the traditional finance work, but now they're also expected to provide strategic guidance to the business. That’s why we launched JustPerform – to blend human expertise with AI so finance teams can spend less time on routine tasks and more time on work that moves the business forward.”
Larger organizations are particularly at risk of losing talent due to outdated systems. Among finance professionals at organizations with 5,000–9,999 employees, 27% expressed a likelihood to leave, citing frustration with complex, legacy infrastructure.
The results in this report are from an online survey of 439 finance professionals in firms with 500 or more employees. The survey was fielded from May 9 to June 2, 2025, by Researchscape.
About insightsoftware
insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.
