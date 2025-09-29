[October 16, 2025] New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches V1 Protocol Launch With Over $17.4M Raised Tweet

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining rapid attention in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space as its presale accelerates and its first crypto protocol launch draws closer. With more than $17.4 million raised and growing participation from both retail and larger investors, the project is positioning itself as one of the most promising new entrants in 2025. Its structured token sale, utility-focused design, and clear development timeline have drawn comparisons to some of DeFi’s early success stories. A New Approach to On-Chain Credit Markets Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. Its goal is to build efficient, secure, and scalable markets by blending two complementary models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C): Users supply blue-chip assets such as ETH and USDT to pooled liquidity markets, earning yield while enabling others to borrow against these pools. Peer-to-Peer (P2P): Isolated lending markets allow for more customized lending arrangements on less common tokens, improving capital flexibility while managing risk. Borrowing rates on the platform adjust automatically depending on how much of the pool’s liquidity is currently being used. When liquidity is plentiful, borrowing costs stay low to encourage more activity. When capital is scarce, rates rise to attract new deposits and keep the system balanced. Lenders benefit from rising APYs as platform usage grows, giving early liquidity providers a strong incentive to participate. For example, if someone supplies $8,000 worth of ETH, they can borrow up to $6,000 using a 75% Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. The borrowed amount is deliberately kept lower than the deposited collateral to safeguard the protocol against sharp price drops. This over-collateralization acts as a buffer, ensuring that loans stay secure even if the value of the underlying assets fluctuates. Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance’s presale has followed a structured path since its start in early 2025. Each phase features a fixed price and limited token allocation, creating transparency and rewarding early participants as demand grows. The token strted at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% increase for the earliest backers. The project has already raised $17.4 million, attracted over 17,200 holders, and allocated around 70% of Phase 6. Once the remaining tokens are sold, the price will increase by nearly 20%, moving closer to the planned $0.06 listing price. Early participants from the first phase are positioned for up to 500% appreciation by the time of listing, while current buyers still have a clear upside ahead of launch. According to a recent X statement, Version 1 of the protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, featuring key components such as liquidity pools, mtToken issuance, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot, with ETH and USDT support from day one. This launch timeline is expected to give Mutuum Finance immediate utility as it enters the market, a factor that analysts often highlight as a strong signal for early growth.

$100K Giveaway and 24-Hour Leaderboard To maintain momentum and reward early supporters, Mutuum Finance has introduced a $100,000 giveaway. Ten participants will each receive $10,000 worth of MUTM, encouraging widespread engagement during the presale. This initiative has already helped boost awareness and build a strong early community around the project. The platform also runs a 24-hour leaderboard designed to keep participation active. Every day, the top depositor receives a $500 MUTM bonus, provided they complete at least one transaction within that period. The leaderboard resets at 00:00 UTC daily, fueling ongoing competition between both retail participants and whales as Phase 6 nears completion. Analysts See Parallels With Early AAVE Some analysts have started drawing parallels between Mutuum Finance’s current trajectory and the early days of AAVE, one of DeFi’s most successful lending protocols. Like AAVE’s initial phase, Mutuum Finance is entering the market with a clear utility, early-stage pricing, and a well-defined roadmap, rather than relying solely on narrative-driven hype. The token’s mechanics — particularly the use of mtTokens (interest-bearing receipt tokens) and the buy-and-distribute mechanism that channels platform fees into open-market MUTM purchases redistributed to stakers — are designed to tie token demand directly to platform activity. This approach creates a sustainable feedback loop that could drive long-term value if the platform scales as planned. Building trust ahead of launch is a key priority for the Mutuum Finance team. The project underwent a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 token score, signaling a strong technical foundation. In addition, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been introduced to encourage independent security researchers to examine the code and flag potential issues before mainnet goes live. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

