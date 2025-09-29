TMCnet News
|
New Garmin OnBoard System redefines boating safety tech
Wireless Man Overboard detection and engine cutoff system integrates with Garmin chartplotters to give boaters added peace of mind
OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced Garmin OnBoard™, a versatile Man Overboard (MOB) and engine cutoff solution for boaters that uses wireless technology instead of traditional tethered cords.
Tags can be worn on a wrist band, carabiner or key ring float, and designated as either captain or passenger. If an MOB is detected, the system will save a waypoint on the chartplotter, and audible alarms will sound. Should the captain fall overboard, the system will also automatically trigger engine cutoff. Captains can also disable the engine via a button-press on the tag if needed. With up to 8 MOB tags, mariners can tag what matters most – adults, children, pets and objects – all at the same time.
"Wearing an MOB tag that can activate an engine kill switch on a boat can potentially save lives. As part of our commitment to making boating safer and more enjoyable for everyone, we designed Garmin OnBoard with safety and convenience in mind using wireless, non-intrusive tags that will bring the boat to a stop and alert those on board if an MOB event is detected."
Peace of mind on the water
Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Recipient of five National Safe Boating Awards from the Sea Tow Foundation, Garmin is committed to creating products that can support safe and responsible boating practices. For the 11th consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminmarine on social, or follow the Garmin blog.
1Based on 2024 sales.
This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.
About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and GPSMAP are registered trademarks and OnBoard, ECHOMAP and GOS are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
MEDIA CONTACT:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-garmin-onboard-system-redefines-boating-safety-tech-302585907.html
SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.