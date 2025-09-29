[October 16, 2025] New Garmin OnBoard System redefines boating safety tech Tweet

Wireless Man Overboard detection and engine cutoff system integrates with Garmin chartplotters to give boaters added peace of mind OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced Garmin OnBoard™, a versatile Man Overboard (MOB) and engine cutoff solution for boaters that uses wireless technology instead of traditional tethered cords. Tags can be worn on a wrist band, carabiner or key ring float, and designated as either captain or passenger. If an MOB is detected, the system will save a waypoint on the chartplotter, and audible alarms will sound. Should the captain fall overboard, the system will also automatically trigger engine cutoff. Captains can also disable the engine via a button-press on the tag if needed. With up to 8 MOB tags, mariners can tag what matters most – adults, children, pets and objects – all at the same time. "Wearing an MOB tag that can activate an engine kill switch on a boat can potentially save lives. As part of our commitment to making boating safer and more enjoyable for everyone, we designed Garmin OnBoard with safety and convenience in mind using wireless, non-intrusive tags that will bring the boat to a stop and alert those on board if an MOB event is detected."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing Peace of mind on the water Setup, pair and manage MOB tags from compatible Garmin ECHOMAP ™ and GPSMAP ® chartplotters.

and GPSMAP chartplotters. Wireless MOB tags allow users to move freely around the boat without the need for a physical tether .

. Chartplotter integration provides automatic MOB waypoint recording at the time of MOB detection, along with audible alarms from the chartplotter.

Easily disable tags temporarily to allw for hassle-free swimming and excursions.

MOB tag battery life can exceed a single season of typical operation.

Garmin OnBoard is compatible with any boat that has an engine cutoff switch and a compatible Garmin chartplotter.

Complies with U.S. federal laws requiring the installation and use of an Engine Cutoff Link. garmin.com/marine. Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Recipient of five National Safe Boating Awards from the Sea Tow Foundation, Garmin is committed to creating products that can support safe and responsible boating practices. For the 11th consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminmarine on social, or follow the Garmin blog.

1Based on 2024 sales. About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and GPSMAP are registered trademarks and OnBoard, ECHOMAP and GOS are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 26, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). Copies of such Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. MEDIA CONTACT:

