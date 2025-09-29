[October 15, 2025] New Enhancements to Futuri's SpotOn: AI Video Spec Spots Now Available Tweet

Out of Beta and Supporting Longer Formats AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri, the leader in AI-powered sales intelligence and content solutions for broadcasters, publishers, and media sales teams, has announced the full release of SpotOn™ Video , an advanced new feature inside its award-winning SpotOn platform. Now officially out of beta, SpotOn Video empowers sellers to generate short-form, branded AI video spec spots in minutes, accelerating the sales pitch process with instant creative that helps close business faster. With just a business name and a website URL, SpotOn instantly produces a 15-second or 30-second video spec spot complete with custom branding, animated visuals, a call-to-action screen, and an AI-generated voiceover. 60-second video formats will be available by the end of October 2025, giving sales teams greater flexibility for client pitches. "SpotOn has generated over a million spec spots since its launch in 2023. Our mission is to help account executives bring ideas to life quickly. Now, with SpotOn's new video feature, we're giving media sellers the ability to demonstrate creative possibilities instantly and unlock bigger opportunities faster across digital platforms." – Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futuri SpotOn's proven audio engine already transforms simple advertiser inputs into fully writen, voiced, and produced spec spots. Now seamlessly paired with high-impact visuals, sellers can create complete multi-platform mockups for sales pitches, social previews, OTT ads, and more. "One of the most exciting features of SpotOn Video is its ability to automatically pull and animate images directly from a business's website," said Kathy Eagle, President of TopLine Sales Intelligence at Futuri. "It's a major leap forward in effortless visual customization and personalization, resulting in on-brand broadcast-quality videos in minutes." This allows for greater personalization without adding production time, giving sellers and advertisers a higher-quality preview of what their message can look and sound like across broadcast and digital platforms.

Designed for media and advertising professionals, SpotOn Video helps deliver persuasive, client-ready ideas in minutes, not days. From cross-platform spec pitches and social mockups to help provide quality content for small-business campaigns. SpotOn Video makes real-time, client-specific creative practical in every meeting. Available Now SpotOn Video is now available to all Futuri partners. Current SpotOn clients and partners can activate the new feature by contacting their Account Executive or Partner Success Manager. To learn more and request a demo, visit: FuturiMedia.com/SpotOn . About Futuri Media Futuri is a global leader in AI solutions that drive audience and revenue growth for broadcasters, digital publishers, and content creators. Founded in 2009, Austin-based Futuri is at the forefront of AI-powered audience engagement and sales technology, trusted by thousands of broadcasters around the world. Key solutions include TopLine, a sales intelligence system designed to enhance local advertising sales and expedite the sales cycle; TopicPulse, an AI-powered story discovery system that provides real-time insights and predictions about trending topics; AudioAI, a cutting-edge system that enables broadcasters to create AI-powered hosts, streamline commercial production, and automate podcast creation; and POST, a system that automatically converts broadcasts into podcasts. More information about Futuri is available at www.FuturiMedia.com For more information Contact Mark McCarron | [email protected] | 877-221-7979 ext. 450 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-enhancements-to-futuris-spoton-ai-video-spec-spots-now-available-302585106.html SOURCE Futuri Media

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]