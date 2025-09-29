[October 15, 2025] New Surescripts First-Fill Abandonment Solution Empowers Providers with Insights to Help Improve Patient Care, Increase Medication Adherence and Advance Value-Based Care Performance Tweet

Surescripts®, the nation's leading health intelligence network, introduces First-Fill Abandonment solution to give provider organizations early insights about patient access to prescriptions when a medication goes unfilled, enabling care managers with faster and more accurate data to meaningfully address gaps in patients' care and better support value-based care performance. Equipped with earlier insights through First-Fill Abandonment, provider organizations will gain more power and precision to improve patient outcomes by tailoring their strategies based on patient-specific abandonment trends, including: Locations with the highest abandonment rates inside a health system

Prescribers within a health system with the highest abandonment rates

Most frequently abandoned drugs from prescriptions written by the health system "As a physician, prescribing a treatment is just one step in the patient care journey but once they leave the office, we typically do not have the ability to know if the patient has gotten the prescription we've written," said Dr. Lynne Nowak, Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Surescripts. "It's why we developed this solution and are excited to bring enhanced visibility to the next steps in the prescribing process, empowering care providers with meaningful insights, like when a patient does not pick up their medication, so they can perform faster, more targeted interventions to help keep patient care on track." More than 1 in 4 new prescriptions written are not filled due to a number of factors, including abandonment by patients, according to a report. First-Fill Abandonment delivers patient insights that help address the most common barriers to care: cost and access. First-Fill Abandonment proactively compares new prescriptions sent across the Surescripts network and flags when a medication isn't picked up by the atient. When a prescriber is notified that a patient hasn't received a new medication, they can work with care coordinators and the patient to help address potential barriers that may lead to improved medication adherence and better care. In addition to offering First-Fill Abandonment to health systems and electronic health records vendors, Surescripts is partnering with Arcadia, a leading healthcare data platform, to offer this product to their provider customers. "In value-based care, even a single missed prescription can have a cascading effect on health outcomes, quality measures like HEDIS and Star ratings, and costs. We can't afford to wait months for claims data to understand medication adherence," said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. "By integrating near real-time First-Fill Abandonment insights from Surescripts into Arcadia's platform, providers gain earlier visibility into when patients face barriers to starting therapy. This allows care teams to intervene faster, improve adherence, and ultimately deliver better results for patients and their organizations."

With First-Fill Abandonment, provider organizations can: Stay informed with a 12-month look-back period of first fill abandonment trends

Configure targeted first fill abandonment rates to align with their organization's strategies for patient care

Evaluate medication-based care improvement initiatives

Uplift STARS & HEDIS measures focused on clinical outcomes Learn more at HLTH: Surescripts at HLTH 2025 - October 19-22, Las Vegas, NV Stop by booth #2318, to learn more about how Surescripts is collaborating across healthcare, bringing innovative technology to care providers, delivering real-time insights, and automating administrative tasks to help keep patient care on track. About Surescripts Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. At Surescripts, we bring healthcare together to inform and accelerate decisions, helping keep patient care on track. With the Surescripts Network Alliance®, we're empowering the healthcare ecosystem with intelligence and interoperability for smarter, faster prescribing, prior authorization, treatment, care management and more. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us on LinkedIn. About Arcadia Arcadia helps providers, payers, and government organizations transform healthcare data into predictive insights that drive better outcomes, increase revenue, and reduce costs. Its industry-leading platform amasses data from across the healthcare ecosystem and converts it into actionable analytics, AI-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarks, enabling smarter decisions and accelerating impact across the enterprise. National and regional health systems and payers, along with governmental organizations - including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Intermountain Health, Ochsner Health, and the State of California - trust Arcadia to operationalize their data and lead the way in data-driven healthcare. Visit arcadia.io for more information. Arcadia® is a trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC. All rights reserved. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015442140/en/

