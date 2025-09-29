[October 15, 2025] New Veeam Data Cloud for Managed Services Providers Extends Industry-Leading SaaS Data Resilience to Partners Tweet

Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader in data resilience, today announced the availability of Veeam Data Cloud (VDC) for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) through the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. Designed to empower third-party service providers, Veeam Data Cloud delivers industry-leading, future-ready data protection and resilience through a secure, scalable SaaS platform for their clients across diverse environments. Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs is the "easy button" for service providers to streamline the deployment, management, and protection of client workloads across Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, while connecting seamlessly to Veeam Vault - all from a single, intuitive interface. Backed by actionable insights, multi-layered security, and powerful automation, VDC enables MSPs to reduce complexity, accelerate deployment, and scale their services to meet growing customer demand. "Partners are at the core of everything we do at Veeam, because we achieve more together," said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam. "With Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs, partners can now easily deliver industry-leading data resilience and exceptional customer experiences through a secure, multi-tenant SaaS platform. By streamlining deployment, backup management, and leveraging actionable insights and multi-layered security, our partners can reduce operational overhead, scale services, and drive sustainable, profitable growth - backed by Veeam's proven leadership, innovation and dedication to their success." Key features and benefits of Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs: Unified SaaS Platform: Manage multi-tenant, multi-workload environments from a single UI - eliminating operational silos.

Role-based management to ensure secure, granular user permissions. Accelerated Business Growth: Launch new services quickly, reduce costs, and expand into new markets with ease. Available globally through the Veeam Rental Program, Veeam Data Cloud transforms how MSPs deliver data resilience by simplifying backup, strengthening security, and empowering partners to grow with confidence. Support for Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Veeam Vault cloud storage is available now. Support for Azure and Salesforce workloads, as well as bundled offerings for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, is expected later this year. Veeam Service Provider Console v9 Veeam Service Provider Console v9, Veeam delivers powerful new enhancements for service providers building solutions on top of Veeam's trusted software offerings. Console v9 now offers comprehensive support for the latest Veeam Data Platform features, including secure, compliant, and flexible management for MSPs and hosting providers - all accessible through a single, unified console. This latest version brings expanded support for the new Veeam Software Appliance and deeper integration with Veeam ONE. New usability enhancements and AI-driven insights further empower Veeam partners to support diverse environments and deliver even greater value to their customers while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. With Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs and Service Provider Console v9, partners gain the tools to simplify, scale, and strengthen data resilience offerings, reinforcing Veeam's dedication to delivering industry-leading innovation and support for the service provider community. For more information on Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs and Veeam Service Provider Console v9, visit www.veeam.com.

Supporting Quotes and Resources "Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 has empowered us to unlock new opportunities and accelerated our growth. We're excited for the expanded Veeam Data Cloud solutions for VCSP partners, and the continued innovation Veeam promises to deliver." - Manoj Kumar, Senior Manager at Sphinx Worldbiz Ltd. "The latest Veeam Data Cloud SaaS release will empower us with built-in security and streamlined operations, driving proactive backup management, reducing footprint, and elevating our service delivery." - Wilson Lam?, CEO at Aegis Cloud "Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 strategically simplified managed backup needs for our business and our clients. The upcoming unified UI and expanded support for additional workloads will make the next release of Veeam Data Cloud an especially attractive solution for us." - Peter Swarowski?, Chief Information Officer at Intelligent Technology Solutions About Veeam Software Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.? Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we're obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it. Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ?With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments. Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ?Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam. How can managed service providers offer better data protection and cyber resilience to their customers?

Partnering with companies like Veeam Software provides service providers with a hosted advanced backup, recovery, and cloud data management solution, along with comprehensive training and support.

IT resellers benefit from vendor partner programs like Veeam's VDC for MSP by having a hosted data protection solution for their customers, along with marketing resources and dedicated training.

Veeam's VDC for MSPs provides organizations with a trusted data resilience solution managed by their preferred IT partner, meeting all their security and compliance needs with robust backup and recovery tool View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015054070/en/

