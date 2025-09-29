TMCnet News
New Risk Intelligence Report: Inconsistent Execution Is the Primary Barrier Stalling Enterprise AI Deployment
Data reveals organizations struggle to move from intent to disciplined action, leaving businesses stuck in cycles of incomplete AI implementation.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditBoard, the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced the findings of its Risk intelligence report - revealing a critical disconnect in enterprise risk management: while 53% of companies are implementing AI tools, many are trapped in cycles of inconsistent execution, resulting in sharp drops in confidence and deployment stalling in "pilot mode."
The inaugural report, which combines proprietary platform data that includes over 50% of the Fortune 500 with survey insights from more than 400 global risk leaders, identifies the "middle maturity trap" as the primary barrier preventing organizations from converting high investment activity into sustained resilience and foresight.
"Today's risk environment is more complex and dynamic than ever, and enterprises are increasingly turning to AI to navigate this threat landscape," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at AuditBoard. "Our data shows that enterprises are eager to experiment and invest, but the intent is not translating into reliable execution. The key difference between leaders and laggards is not budget, but the discipline to embed governance, ownership, and cadence across all risk dimensions."
Key Findings from the Report:
1. AI is the Defining Test of Risk Maturity, But Trust is Fragile
3. Leaders Turn Governance into Strategic Advantage
The report finds that leaders who successfully break free of the middle maturity trap distinguish themselves by turning risk management into a source of foresight and trust:
"AI implementation is becoming a defining moment for every enterprise," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. "Our research shows that the 'middle maturity trap' isn't a budget problem; it's an execution gap where inconsistent governance undermines the full promise of AI. To close this gap, businesses must make governance a continuous, shared habit across Audit, Risk, and Compliance teams."
Roadmap for Action
The report outlines a roadmap for enterprises to achieve connected risk maturity with three phases: Establish Governance Clarity, Drive Execution Discipline, and Scale Market Leadership.
The full Risk intelligence report and action plan are available for download here.
