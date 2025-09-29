[October 15, 2025] New Risk Intelligence Report: Inconsistent Execution Is the Primary Barrier Stalling Enterprise AI Deployment Tweet

Data reveals organizations struggle to move from intent to disciplined action, leaving businesses stuck in cycles of incomplete AI implementation. LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced the findings of its Risk intelligence report - revealing a critical disconnect in enterprise risk management: while 53% of companies are implementing AI tools, many are trapped in cycles of inconsistent execution, resulting in sharp drops in confidence and deployment stalling in "pilot mode." The inaugural report, which combines proprietary platform data that includes over 50% of the Fortune 500 with survey insights from more than 400 global risk leaders, identifies the "middle maturity trap" as the primary barrier preventing organizations from converting high investment activity into sustained resilience and foresight. "Today's risk environment is more complex and dynamic than ever, and enterprises are increasingly turning to AI to navigate this threat landscape," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at AuditBoard. "Our data shows that enterprises are eager to experiment and invest, but the intent is not translating into reliable execution. The key difference between leaders and laggards is not budget, but the discipline to embed governance, ownership, and cadence across all risk dimensions." Key Findings from the Report: 1. AI is the Defining Test of Risk Maturity, But Trust is Fragile High ambition, fragile execution: 53% of enterprises are implementing AI tools, and 39% are expanding AI/ML skills.

53% of enterprises are implementing AI tools, and 39% are expanding AI/ML skills. Volatility in confidence: The survey found AI acceptance rates declined by oughly 30% in July, following strong initial adoption in May and June, with decision-making times lengthening. This volatility is directly linked to unclear governance, leaving adoption stuck in pilot mode.

The survey found AI acceptance rates declined by oughly 30% in July, following strong initial adoption in May and June, with decision-making times lengthening. This volatility is directly linked to unclear governance, leaving adoption stuck in pilot mode. The governance gap: Fewer than 30% of leaders feel prepared for upcoming AI governance requirements, indicating a lack of clear ownership that undermines trust.

Fewer than 30% of leaders feel prepared for upcoming AI governance requirements, indicating a lack of clear ownership that undermines trust. Emerging risks are driving hiring: 70% of respondents expect to increase risk management staffing over the next two years, and 40% plan to increase cybersecurity staffing. 2. The "Middle Maturity Trap" Hinders Resilience Coordination is lacking: Two-thirds of enterprises remain siloed in structure, systems, or decision-making.

Two-thirds of enterprises remain siloed in structure, systems, or decision-making. Follow-through is inconsistent: This trap is characterized by bursts of activity (such as spikes in collaboration or risk logging) that are not sustained. For instance, collaboration surged in July but quickly faded, preventing continuous progress.

This trap is characterized by bursts of activity (such as spikes in collaboration or risk logging) that are not sustained. For instance, collaboration surged in July but quickly faded, preventing continuous progress. Implementation is incomplete: The report identifies five dimensions of connected risk (AI & Automation, Control Maturity, Frameworks & Coverage, Collaboration, and Risks & Issues Discipline) and shows that consistency across these dimensions is missing for most organizations. 3. Leaders Turn Governance into Strategic Advantage

The report finds that leaders who successfully break free of the middle maturity trap distinguish themselves by turning risk management into a source of foresight and trust: Institutionalizing cadence: They make risk oversight a standing item at board and executive meetings rather than treating it reactively.

They make risk oversight a standing item at board and executive meetings rather than treating it reactively. Embedding discipline: They treat control adoption and risk logging as continuous management habits, not periodic compliance events.

They treat control adoption and risk logging as continuous management habits, not periodic compliance events. Connecting risk: They align Audit, Risk, Compliance, and Infosec on shared KPIs and institutionalize regular cross-functional engagement. "AI implementation is becoming a defining moment for every enterprise," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. "Our research shows that the 'middle maturity trap' isn't a budget problem; it's an execution gap where inconsistent governance undermines the full promise of AI. To close this gap, businesses must make governance a continuous, shared habit across Audit, Risk, and Compliance teams." Roadmap for Action The report outlines a roadmap for enterprises to achieve connected risk maturity with three phases: Establish Governance Clarity, Drive Execution Discipline, and Scale Market Leadership. The full Risk intelligence report and action plan are available for download here . About AuditBoard

