[October 15, 2025] New CLE course to arm US lawyers as software IP risk explodes in tech deals Tweet

CLE-accredited course will help legal teams navigate IP protections in fast-growth software deals Provided by experts from Escode, new course addresses rising demand for legal continuity clauses in tech M&A and supplier contracts ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new CLE-accredited course will equip US lawyers with essential knowledge of software intellectual property, escrow protections, and continuity clauses in commercial agreements – as the US software market races toward a projected $474bn valuation by 2030.* As software becomes central to M&A, joint ventures, and licensing agreements, lawyers are under growing pressure to ensure contracts are watertight, particularly when it comes to operability and access in the event of a dispute or vendor failure. Delivered by legal experts at Escode , the global leader in software escrow solutions, the free, one-hour course provides a practical guide to negotiating and applying escrow clauses across a range of technology transactions. It's aimed at attorneys working in IP, corporate law, and commercial contracts, both in-house and in private practice. From rising vendor insolvencies to increasingly complex software supply chains, the free course reflects a rapidly evolving legal environment where continuity provisions are now crucial – not only for on-premises systems, but increasingly for cloud-based applications, where many lawyers still underestimate the role escrow can play. Source code is now central to commercial value, and according to John Trotti, Vice President of Legal at Escode, this course helps lawyers understand how to safeguard it. John Trotti said: "Software escrow agreements are becoming vital for companies especially with increased focus on managing third paty risk and business continuity, and legal professionals play a massive part in protecting their clients. As the software economy expands, clauses like escrow and license continuity – once seen as niche – are now being actively negotiated in M&A, joint ventures and supplier agreements. This course goes beyond simply explaining contractual clauses – it shows how software escrow works in practice, helping legal professionals enhance the service they offer across these agreements and better protect against future disputes."

The course has been revamped for the new 2026 module based on trends facing the industry, with the one-hour course to guide lawyers through the escrow process and how the service can be used to protect their clients in a digital world. It will provide case studies and explain how escrow providers use verification to ensure clients aren't putting themselves at risk by not stress-testing source code. The course is aimed at Attorneys and legal professionals dealing with technology transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. It explores key components including deposit, verification, release, license continuity, update and maintenance, and IP protection clauses – offering a clear view of how each can be practically applied and negotiated in commercial agreements. Escode is the global leader in software and resilience solutions, operating in more than 60 countries and trusted by many of the world's most regulated industries. John Trotti added: "It's vital to educate the legal profession on the benefits of introducing software escrow or IP escrow into clients' contracts, especially in an increasingly data-heavy environment. The course is practical, engaging – with real-world examples that show how an escrow agreement works in action, as well as a few tips on what not to do." The course is available for outside counsel and is taught by leading legal experts in the escrow field. For more information, and to register, visit our page Software Escrow for the Legal Sector . *Source: Grand View Research About Escode Escode is the global leader in software escrow and resilience solutions, operating in more than 60 countries and supporting some of the world's most heavily regulated industries. In 2021, NCC Group acquired Iron Mountain's Intellectual Property Management (IPM) business, now part of Escode. In 2024, Escode added the customer portfolio of World Escrow following its insolvency, further strengthening our position as the world's leading software escrow provider. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Escode ensures systems keep running in the face of vendor failure, IP disputes, or disruption. Its solutions are written into contracts to provide certainty when it matters most – guaranteeing continuity of critical software, protecting intellectual property, and enabling recovery when suppliers fall short. Independent verification means clients can prove that systems are rebuildable and compliant with regulations such as DORA, SS2/21, and FFIEC. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794788/Escode_Logo.jpg View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cle-course-to-arm-us-lawyers-as-software-ip-risk-explodes-in-tech-deals-302583803.html SOURCE Escode

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]