[October 15, 2025] New American Funding Welcomes Nathan Ballentine as Regional Vice President for South Carolina

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF), a leading independent mortgage lender, has named Nathan Ballentine as its new Regional Vice President for South Carolina. In this role, Ballentine will lead growth and development across the state, spearheading market expansion and sales initiatives. Drawing on more than 25 years in the mortgage industry, Ballentine will focus on recruiting and onboarding high-caliber loan officers and fostering their long-term success through coaching, mentorship, and continuous professional development. He will guide teams in building strategic partnerships with real estate agents and other key industry players while championing NAF's cutting-edge technology and best-in-class platform to streamline the mortgage process and enhance collaboration. By leveraging NAF's competitive pricing and proven Alliance and Partnership models, Ballentine will equip loan officers to build their businesses and deliver exceptional value to homebuyers throughout South Carolina. "Nathan brings a wealth of experience and a passion for excellence that will undoubtedly drive our regional growth and success," said Andy Pettola, EVP, National Retail Sales – East. "His leadership skills, combined with his deep understaning of the mortgage industry, make him the perfect fit to lead our team to new heights." Ballentine began his career as a high-producing originator before moving into leadership roles with Wachovia/Wells Fargo and Movement Mortgage. Known for his ability to connect with people and lead high-performing teams, he is currently serving his 11th term in the South Carolina House of Representatives and sits on the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business Dean's Advisory Council. He has also held numerous community leadership roles, including homeowners' association presidencies, and has been recognized by state and local Chambers of Commerce and Realtor associations. "My career has always been about putting people first," said Ballentine. "I could not pass up the extraordinary opportunity to work with the leaders and loan officers at a Top 10 national lender who always put people first and want to pour into our state."

Mortgage professionals across South Carolina can reach Ballentine at 803-206-4199.

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 281,000 customers representing $73 billion in value and 287 locations nationwide. NAF was recently named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2025. NAF was also named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025 by Newsweek. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process. MEDIA CONTACT:

