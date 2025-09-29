TMCnet News
|
New Study Reveals Nearly 80% of Americans Are Preparing for Economic Challenges as the Peak Holiday Shopping Season Nears
With the peak holiday shopping season approaching, nearly 8 in 10 American consumers (79%) are actively preparing for increased financial challenges and 77% are taking specific steps to stay within their holiday budget. At the same time, nearly two-thirds (63%) of consumers feel overwhelmed by the volume of advertising they encounter and 78% perceive brands are offering fewer meaningful rewards and less support than they did in the past.
Those are among the key findings of The Impact Index, a new study based on surveys of more than 2,000 American consumers conducted by The Harris Poll and Nift, the technology company connecting commerce platforms to advertisers and brands to new customers.
"This new study highlights that traditional advertising strategies are not breaking through to today's consumers, who are under pressure and focused on preparing for financial challenges," says Elery Pfeffer, founder and CEO of Nift. "The data also indicate that consumers welcome opportunities and offers to connect with brands more closely-when companies build relationships the right way. As we head into the peak holiday season, when shoppers' stress levels rise and their attention is most fractured, consumer-facing commerce platforms and brands have a significant opportunity to reduce shoppers' stress and deepen loyalty through thoughtful gestures."
The study found that more than half (52%) of consumers who are preparing for economic challenges are using at least three different strategies to protect their financial stability. The most common tactics are cutting back on non-essential purchases (51%); using discounts, coupons or cash-back tools (45%); and switching to lower-cost or generic brands (37%). In addition, nearly a third (32%) of respondents said they are increasing their personal savings.
Other Key Findings
Methodology
Nift's 2025 Impact Index: How Commerce Media Innovation Drives Customer Experience and Revenue Performance report is based on a survey of 2,001 US adults aged 18 and older (Gen Zers: ages 18-28, Millennials: ages 29-44, Gen Xers: ages 45-60 and Boomers: ages 61-79), with data weighted to reflect actual population proportions. The Harris Poll fielded the study on behalf of Nift August 4-12, 2025.
To download the full report, click here.
About Nift
Nift is a technology company enabling consumer platforms and publishers to increase revenue, brand sentiment and loyalty by offering high-value thank-you gifts to their customers at any moment in the digital journey. Cash App Afterpay, Gopuff, iHeartMedia, Klarna, Match and ParkMobile are among the hundreds of leading companies partnering with Nift to surprise and delight their customers with exclusive gifts that let them discover and try new products and services from thousands of leading brands, retailers and subscription companies. Each month, Nift delivers more than 50 million thank-yous for its partners in the US, the UK and Canada. In 2024, Nift ranked #109 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, based on its revenue growth of 1,111% over the previous three years. To learn more, visit GoNift.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013249646/en/