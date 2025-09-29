[October 14, 2025] New Study Reveals Nearly 80% of Americans Are Preparing for Economic Challenges as the Peak Holiday Shopping Season Nears Tweet

With the peak holiday shopping season approaching, nearly 8 in 10 American consumers (79%) are actively preparing for increased financial challenges and 77% are taking specific steps to stay within their holiday budget. At the same time, nearly two-thirds (63%) of consumers feel overwhelmed by the volume of advertising they encounter and 78% perceive brands are offering fewer meaningful rewards and less support than they did in the past. Those are among the key findings of The Impact Index, a new study based on surveys of more than 2,000 American consumers conducted by The Harris Poll and Nift, the technology company connecting commerce platforms to advertisers and brands to new customers. "This new study highlights that traditional advertising strategies are not breaking through to today's consumers, who are under pressure and focused on preparing for financial challenges," says Elery Pfeffer, founder and CEO of Nift. "The data also indicate that consumers welcome opportunities and offers to connect with brands more closely-when companies build relationships the right way. As we head into the peak holiday season, when shoppers' stress levels rise and their attention is most fractured, consumer-facing commerce platforms and brands have a significant opportunity to reduce shoppers' stress and deepen loyalty through thoughtful gestures." The study found that more than half (52%) of consumers who are preparing for economic challenges are using at least three different strategies to protect their financial stability. The most common tactics are cutting back on non-essential purchases (51%); using discounts, coupons or cash-back tools (45%); and switching to lower-cost or generic brands (37%). In addition, nearly a third (32%) of respondents said they are increasing their personal savings. Other Key Findings Holiday stress creates opportunity: Nearly three-quarters of shoppers (73%) say ho brands treat them during the holiday shopping season can increase their long-term loyalty, with 84% responding positively when a brand offers them a personal reward when they make a gift purchase.

Nearly three-quarters of shoppers (73%) say ho brands treat them during the holiday shopping season can increase their long-term loyalty, with 84% responding positively when a brand offers them a personal reward when they make a gift purchase. Gen Zers are especially overwhelmed by the volume of ads they see: Across all age groups, 46% of consumers see more than 10 shopping-related messages from brands daily. The intense promotional landscape is having a particularly negative effect on Gen Zers, with 61% saying they get so distracted shopping online they sometimes forget what they were looking for.

Across all age groups, 46% of consumers see more than 10 shopping-related messages from brands daily. The intense promotional landscape is having a particularly negative effect on Gen Zers, with 61% saying they get so distracted shopping online they sometimes forget what they were looking for. Social media ads are the most overwhelming: More than half (53%) of consumers across all age groups feel overwhelmed by shopping messages on social channels, rising to 57% among Gen Zers.

More than half (53%) of consumers across all age groups feel overwhelmed by shopping messages on social channels, rising to 57% among Gen Zers. Consumers are seeking brand support: Nearly all shoppers (94%) say they want help from brands, with 59% looking to be meaningfully rewarded for their loyalty, 49% seeking more transparent pricing and policies, and 46% wanting more useful, personalized discounts.

Nearly all shoppers (94%) say they want help from brands, with 59% looking to be meaningfully rewarded for their loyalty, 49% seeking more transparent pricing and policies, and 46% wanting more useful, personalized discounts. Thoughtfulness drives loyalty: Almost 9 in 10 shoppers (87%) say they are more loyal to brands that make them feel like individuals rather than transactions and that gestures of appreciation, such as small gifts or other personalized rewards, make them remember brands.

Almost 9 in 10 shoppers (87%) say they are more loyal to brands that make them feel like individuals rather than transactions and that gestures of appreciation, such as small gifts or other personalized rewards, make them remember brands. Positive consumer experiences drive revenue growth: Brands implementing such customer strategies are likely to see 41% higher future spending likelihood, a 43% increase in customer recommendations and a 44% lift in loyalty. Methodology

Nift's 2025 Impact Index: How Commerce Media Innovation Drives Customer Experience and Revenue Performance report is based on a survey of 2,001 US adults aged 18 and older (Gen Zers: ages 18-28, Millennials: ages 29-44, Gen Xers: ages 45-60 and Boomers: ages 61-79), with data weighted to reflect actual population proportions. The Harris Poll fielded the study on behalf of Nift August 4-12, 2025. To download the full report, click here. About Nift Nift is a technology company enabling consumer platforms and publishers to increase revenue, brand sentiment and loyalty by offering high-value thank-you gifts to their customers at any moment in the digital journey. Cash App Afterpay, Gopuff, iHeartMedia, Klarna, Match and ParkMobile are among the hundreds of leading companies partnering with Nift to surprise and delight their customers with exclusive gifts that let them discover and try new products and services from thousands of leading brands, retailers and subscription companies. Each month, Nift delivers more than 50 million thank-yous for its partners in the US, the UK and Canada. In 2024, Nift ranked #109 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America, based on its revenue growth of 1,111% over the previous three years. To learn more, visit GoNift.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013249646/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]