[October 14, 2025] New vcita Report Warns: 4 in 10 SMB Advertisers Leave Their Media Partners Within a Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by vcita, The SMB Advertiser Report for Media & Publishing Companies (2025), reveals that while small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) continue to rely on local publishers for credibility and community reach, many partnerships are alarmingly short-lived. The survey of 500 U.S.-based SMB owners found that 41% of advertisers churn within one to two years, with nearly half of those leaving in less than 12 months. The top reason? "High costs for limited results." Despite that challenge, the report highlights a major opportunity for growth: 74% of SMBs currently work with a media or publishing company





46% purchase website services, 35% buy ad space, and 34% invest in paid social media ads





48% want publishers to offer payment collection tools, 30% seek small business consulting, and 29.6% would buy AI business tools if offered through theirmedia partner The report positions 2025 as a pivotal year for the industry, urging publishers to diversify revenue streams and deliver more measurable, technology-enabled value. As AI and self-serve ad platforms continue to lower the barrier to entry for SMB marketers, the report suggests that media companies must evolve or risk losing their foothold in local business advertising.

