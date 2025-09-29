[October 14, 2025] New Medallion Report Reveals State-by-State Differences in Payer Enrollment Timelines Tweet

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medallion released its 2025 Geography of Payer Enrollments Report, analyzing more than 64,000 enrollment records across all U.S. states and territories. Designed to help health systems and provider groups more effectively plan for growth, the report surfaces key differences in how long it takes providers to get enrolled – and billable – depending on geography. It offers visibility into where timelines can be accelerated for strategic growth plans, and where there are opportunities for improved provider and payer relations. Medallion's analysis revealed differences in how long it takes to get a provider billable, depending on the state. Key insights included: The national median turnaround time (TAT) is 60 days

In the slowest states, timelines reach up to 196 days

Hawaii and Maine report the fastest enrollments, often under 40 days

Other states with large rural populations, including South Dakota, North Dakota, and Vermont, consistently show some of the longest delays According to the report, these delays don't happen in isolation. Many of the states with the longest enrollment timelines also have a high number of Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs)—further compounding access challenges in communities that already face barriers to care. In these regions, slower enrollment means longer waits to connect qualified providers with patients who need them most. Sme states demonstrate that faster enrollment is possible. Maine, despite having the largest enrollment volume in the dataset, ranks among the top two for speed. Georgia and Indiana, both high-volume states, also consistently processed enrollments in under 50 days. These examples suggest that when infrastructure is well-aligned, across systems, staffing, and payer coordination, enrollment can move efficiently, even at scale. "When you're operating across multiple states and working with dozens of different payers, the complexity adds up fast. Having a partner who knows the common landmines – which payers are slow to move, what documentation gets flagged, how timelines vary by region – is critical." – Matt Ortiz, Vice President, Payor Strategy & Relations, Family Care Center For health systems and provider organizations, these findings have direct operational implications. Understanding where and why delays typically occur enables smarter resource planning, more accurate revenue forecasting, and more strategic market expansion.

The newly released report also outlines strategies organizations can adopt to accelerate timelines. Across its customer base, Medallion helps reduce turnaround times with purpose-built AI and automated workflows that drive efficiency and quality, from provider onboarding to application follow-up, all with expert oversight. While payer variability and state requirements remain factors, the right infrastructure can meaningfully reduce delays and improve speed to revenue. Explore the full Geography of Payer Enrollments Report, including interactive heat maps and state-by-state breakdowns at medallion.co/geography-of-enrollments About Medallion Medallion is the leading AI-powered infrastructure platform that automates provider network operations, including credentialing, enrollment, and monitoring, at scale. Our platform replaces manual administrative tasks with intelligent workflows, helping healthcare organizations onboard and manage providers faster, more accurately, and with fewer resources. By eliminating the burden of back-office complexity, Medallion enables teams to focus on what matters most: delivering care. Medallion is recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Newsweek Excellence Index 2025, No. 3 on Inc. magazine's 2024 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region, No. 5 on the LinkedIn 2024 Top Startups list, a 2024 Modern Healthcare "Best in Business" winner, the 2024 Best Healthcare Network Management Platform in the AI Global Excellence Awards, one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2025 and 2024, and a 2023 winner on Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" list. Learn more atmedallion.co or contact [email protected]. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-medallion-report-reveals-state-by-state-differences-in-payer-enrollment-timelines-302582882.html SOURCE Medallion

