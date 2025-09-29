New York State Selects Xpansiv to Power Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Platform

Xpansiv, the global market infrastructure leader for environmental commodities, today announced that it has been selected by the State of New York to provide the technology platform for a new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reporting system. The initiative - led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) - will support the state's broader GHG reduction initiatives.

The selection marks a pivotal moment in the deployment of Xpansiv's advanced registry infrastructure, which will be used to track GHG data to ensure full traceability and transparency across regulated reporting obligations. These obligations are detailed in New York's draft Mandatory GHG Reporting Rule, which included a public comment period and is currently under review.

"With this deployment, we're demonstrating hw registry technology can meet the increasing demand for transparency and accountability in emissions reporting," said Katie Doyle, Senior Vice President, Registries of Xpansiv. "It's a solution that other states can adopt-especially as federal support fluctuates-providing consistent, reliable tracking across sectors like agriculture and power."

"New York is again setting a national precedent by introducing a comprehensive, tech-enabled emissions reporting platform," said Doyle of Xpansiv. "We're proud to support the state's leadership in developing actionable climate policy through digital infrastructure."

The platform will underpin data integrity as New York advances its clean energy transition.

