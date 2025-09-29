[October 14, 2025] New Book "Flip Your Script" Empowers Leaders to Own Their Stories and Harness Social Media for Good Tweet

Kristi Piehl combines journalism, leadership and personal experience to create a guide for leveraging social media to positively impact your career and community MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Award-winning journalist, CEO, speaker and public relations expert Kristi Piehl announces the release of her debut book, Flip Your Script: Own your story & unlock the positive power of social media. This timely guide equips leaders, executives and everyday changemakers with a playbook to intentionally use social media to grow influence, build trust and create a lasting legacy. A Personal Brand Playbook for Modern Leaders

Drawing from her experience as a television journalist, PR agency CEO and keynote speaker, Piehl blends real-world stories, research-backed strategies and practical frameworks to help readers: Build a digital presence that aligns with their values and vision

Strengthen professional credibility and advance their careers or businesses

Transform challenges into powerful stories of resilience and hope Here's a quick video of Piehl explaining how leaders can use social media for positivity and purposeful impact. Why Flip Your Script Matters

In today's noisy digital landscape – where social media can polarize and overwhelm – Piehl offers a counter-narrative in Flip Your Script: Every person has agency, every leader has opportunity and every story — even the difficult ones — has value. For those aspiring to influence and lead with integrity, Piehl shows how authentic storytelling can: Inspire positive impact in businesses and communities

Build a lasting digital legacy

Increase employee and customer engagement

Deepen professional and personal connections "When stories are shared, power is unlocked," says Piehl. "Whether you're a business leader, entrepreneur or someone simply ready to use your voice for good, this book will inspire you to flip your script on social media and step confidently into your story."

A Mission with Impact

Inspired by her family's journey when her teenage son faced a cancer diagnosis, Piehl vulnerably shares how storytelling brought light to a dark season. In alignment with her mission, all proceeds from the Flip Your Script book support the Cancer and Blood Disorders Program at Children's Minnesota, providing crucial support for patients and their families. About the Author

Kristi Piehl is the Founder and CEO of Media Minefield, a national award-winning PR firm specializing in media relations, executive social media and thought leadership and crisis communications. Before launching her firm, she spent 12 years as an Emmy Award-winning TV news reporter. Piehl hosts the Flip Your Script Podcast, is a sought-after speaker and has earned numerous leadership and industry honors. Learn more at KristiPiehl.com. Media Contact: Christina Campbell

