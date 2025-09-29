[October 14, 2025] New Gridraven Power Line Study Shows Outdated System Cost Central Texas Ratepayers Between $2 and $3 Million on One Line Alone This Summer Tweet

Austin event to spotlight energy leaders, release new study and offer a first look at AI software that helps existing transmission lines safely carry more power. AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridraven , an Austin-based grid intelligence company, today released a new study on a major transmission line between Calaveras and Pawnee in south-central Texas. The analysis finds that grid congestion led to higher power prices in the region this summer, and that applying sensorless dynamic line rating (DLR) could have saved local ratepayers between $2 and $3 million, and potentially as much as $10 million, between May and August. If scaled statewide, the research shows the same AI-driven weather-forecasting approach could reduce the state's $2 billion congestion costs. "Texans are paying billions in congestion costs while new transmission takes years to build," said Georg Rute, CEO of Gridraven. "Our study on this single transmission line shows that with breakthrough weather forecasting we can safely put more capacity to work today. That would mean cheaper power bills and a stronger grid for Texas." Timed with the study, Gridraven is hosting its Future of the Texas Grid: Austin Energy Laders Breakfast & Roundtable today, Tuesday, October 14 at 9 a.m. at Capital Factory. The event will feature leading Texas energy voices discussing urgent challenges around affordability, rapid load growth, and grid reliability. Panelists include: Jack Farley – CCO, Grid United

Doug Lewin – President, Stoic Energy

Dr. Joshua Rhodes – Research Scientist, University of Texas at Austin & Founding Partner, IdeaSmiths LLC

Patricia Zavala – Executive Director, PowerHouse Texas

Moderated by: Georg Rute, CEO of Gridraven Following the roundtable, Gridraven will unveil Claw, its new sensorless, fully software-based DLR solution. Unlike traditional DLR methods that include hardware, Claw uses hyper-local AI weather forecasting to predict how much electricity lines can safely carry, increasing capacity on existing power lines by up to 30 percent.

About Gridraven Founded to address critical bottlenecks in power grids, Gridraven is an Austin-based energy technology company pioneering sensorless dynamic line rating (DLR) to unlock existing grid capacity. Using machine learning, LiDAR imagery, and ultra-precise weather forecasting, Gridraven enables grid operators to safely increase transmission capacity by up to 30 percent. By delivering scalable, sensorless solutions, Gridraven helps utilities meet rising demand, lower costs, and enhance reliability. For more information, please visit: www.gridraven.com

