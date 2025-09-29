[October 14, 2025] New OMEN Gear Delivers Tournament-Ready Performance with Fan-Inspired Design Tweet

News Highlights: Introduces the OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Laptop, featuring game-inspired aesthetics, upgraded thermal design, and intelligent performance optimization with OMEN AI

Debuts the OMEN 25 Gaming Monitor, the official display of League of Legends Esports and the VALORANT Champions Tour, delivering 360 Hz 1 visuals and 1 ms 1 response for competitive play

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the 2025 League of Legends World Championship, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) introduced two new products developed with Riot Games: the OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Laptop and the OMEN 25 Gaming Monitor. These devices bring fan-favorite design elements and tournament-grade performance to players around the world, on stage and off. This new lineup marks the latest milestone in HP’s global collaboration with Riot Games, first announced in 2024. Building on last month’s debut of the OMEN 35L VALORANT Limited Edition gaming desktop, these additions further expand OMEN’s portfolio of exclusive collaborations with Riot Games’ titles. “From all-out competition to all-in fandom, players want gear that reflects how they play,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc. “This launch and continued collaboration with Riot Games celebrates both, with performance and design that resonates with the gaming community.” “Worlds is the ultimate celebration of League of Legends and our community” said Chris Greeley, Global Head of League of Legends Esports. “As we kick off Trails of Twilight Season 3 and Worlds 2025 in China, it’s the perfect time to celebrate with products that level up the experience. HP’s innovation continues to push what’s possible in gaming and esports.” Two New Ways to Play OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition: Designed for Fans, Built to Perform The OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Gaming Laptop brings a new layer of personalization to competitive gear. It reflects a deeper focus o player identity, giving fans a way to connect with the game they love through the device they use most. With performance tuned for top titles and an aesthetic shaped by the League universe, it’s built to fit seamlessly into a player’s world both on and off the Rift. League-inspired design delivers subtle touches like QWER and DF key callouts, HEXTECH gold accents, and an exclusive font that speaks directly to fans of the game.

delivers subtle touches like QWER and DF key callouts, HEXTECH gold accents, and an exclusive font that speaks directly to fans of the game. High-performance hardware with up to an Intel ® Core™ i7-14650HX 2 , and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU, and 32 GB DDR5-5600 RAM ensures smooth, responsive gameplay even during intense matches.

with up to an Intel Core™ i7-14650HX , and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU, and 32 GB DDR5-5600 RAM ensures smooth, responsive gameplay even during intense matches. Enhanced thermal efficiency with a wider fan gap, added heat pipe, and quieter acoustics keeps the system cool and distraction-free in long sessions.

with a wider fan gap, added heat pipe, and quieter acoustics keeps the system cool and distraction-free in long sessions. More screen space and smoother motion with up to a 240 Hz 1 QHD 3 16:10 display that delivers sharp detail and faster visual response for competitive play.

with up to a 240 Hz QHD 16:10 display that delivers sharp detail and faster visual response for competitive play. OMEN AI redefines FPS optimization with a personalized, one-click solution tailored to each game, adjusting operating system settings, hardware settings and game settings eliminating the need for endless troubleshooting.

OMEN 25 Gaming Monitor: Official Display of Riot Global Esports Selected as the official display for global League of Legends and VALORANT esports events, the OMEN 25 Gaming Monitor is used across Riot's competitive ecosystem alongside the OMEN 35L Stealth – the official desktop for pro play. Built to meet the standards of professional competition, this monitor delivers the speed, clarity, and consistency pros demand and players can count on at home.

Tournament-ready rate performance with 360 Hz 1 refresh rate that keeps fast-paced action smooth and responsive during competitive matches.

with 360 Hz refresh rate that keeps fast-paced action smooth and responsive during competitive matches. Faster reactions and sharper aiming with a 1 ms 1 GTG response time that helps reduce latency and improve precision during high-pressure moments.

with a 1 ms GTG response time that helps reduce latency and improve precision during high-pressure moments. Stable visuals during fast action with NVIDIA® G-SYNC compatibility to help prevent screen tearing, keeping gameplay smooth.

with NVIDIA® G-SYNC compatibility to help prevent screen tearing, keeping gameplay smooth. Factory color calibration to deliver reliable accuracy and consistency across your games and more.

to deliver reliable accuracy and consistency across your games and more. Sturdy stand and headphone hook adapts to your space for a more personal experience.

Pricing and Availability4 OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Gaming Laptop is available for pre-order now on HP.com for a starting price of $1,999.99.

is available for pre-order now on HP.com for a starting price of $1,999.99. OMEN 25 Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com in November for a starting price of $419.99. About HP HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com . ________________________________ 1 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

2 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Intel, Core, and the Intel logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

3 QHD quad high-definition (QHD) content is required to view QHD images.

4 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice. Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

