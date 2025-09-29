TMCnet News
New OMEN Gear Delivers Tournament-Ready Performance with Fan-Inspired Design
CHENGDU, China, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the 2025 League of Legends World Championship, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) introduced two new products developed with Riot Games: the OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Laptop and the OMEN 25 Gaming Monitor.
These devices bring fan-favorite design elements and tournament-grade performance to players around the world, on stage and off. This new lineup marks the latest milestone in HP’s global collaboration with Riot Games, first announced in 2024. Building on last month’s debut of the OMEN 35L VALORANT Limited Edition gaming desktop, these additions further expand OMEN’s portfolio of exclusive collaborations with Riot Games’ titles.
“From all-out competition to all-in fandom, players want gear that reflects how they play,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc. “This launch and continued collaboration with Riot Games celebrates both, with performance and design that resonates with the gaming community.”
“Worlds is the ultimate celebration of League of Legends and our community” said Chris Greeley, Global Head of League of Legends Esports. “As we kick off Trails of Twilight Season 3 and Worlds 2025 in China, it’s the perfect time to celebrate with products that level up the experience. HP’s innovation continues to push what’s possible in gaming and esports.”
OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition: Designed for Fans, Built to Perform
The OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition Gaming Laptop brings a new layer of personalization to competitive gear. It reflects a deeper focus o player identity, giving fans a way to connect with the game they love through the device they use most. With performance tuned for top titles and an aesthetic shaped by the League universe, it’s built to fit seamlessly into a player’s world both on and off the Rift.
OMEN 25 Gaming Monitor: Official Display of Riot Global Esports
Selected as the official display for global League of Legends and VALORANT esports events, the OMEN 25 Gaming Monitor is used across Riot's competitive ecosystem alongside the OMEN 35L Stealth – the official desktop for pro play. Built to meet the standards of professional competition, this monitor delivers the speed, clarity, and consistency pros demand and players can count on at home.
