[October 14, 2025] New Omdia research finds real-time analytics tops priorities for 82% of IoT enterprises

The latest findings from Omdia's Internet of Things (IoT) Enterprise Survey reveals real-time analytics has emerged as the dominant technology priority for enterprise IoT deployments, with 82% of organizations either currently using or planning to implement real-time data processing capabilities. The comprehensive study of over 600 enterprises across ten countries reveals a clear enterprise focus on extracting immediate value from IoT data streams, with organizations prioritizing technologies that enable rapid decision-making and operational responsiveness. "Strong adoption of 5G and edge computing are laying the groundwork for real-time analytics," said IoT Principal Analyst, John Canali, Omdia. "More than ever, we are seeing IoT evolve from simple data collection to process automation. Our research demonstrates that over 75% of enterprises are starting to layer additional services like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to process the massive amounts of data coming from their IoT deployments, this is another important step transforming business operations from reactive to predictive and creating an environment where critical decisions can be made in milliseconds rather than minutes." The survey results indicate that edge computing and AI integration represent a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach IoT deployments. With 95% of respondents expecting measurable benefits from IoT within two years, the combination of edge processing and artificial intelligence is accelerating adoption timelines and expanding the scope of possible applications. As edge computing infrastructure becomes more sophisticated and AI algorithms continue to advance, enterprises are positioned to unlock even greater value from their IoT investments through intelligent, autonomous systems that can adapt and optimize in real-time.

