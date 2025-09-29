[October 10, 2025] New season, new venue, fresh insights: RIFM announces its 59th Annual Meeting, Nov. 6, 2025, at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe Tweet

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) invites members, scientists, and other fragrance safety stakeholders to attend its 59th Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 3:30 to 9 p.m. EST at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe in Teaneck, New Jersey. Registration starts at 3 p.m. This year's Annual Meeting introduces a new venue and an expanded program offering fresh insights into the science behind fragrance safety. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, engage with RIFM scientists, and hear the latest updates on research initiatives that continue to shape global fragrance safety standards. "Each year, RIFM's Annual Meeting brings together fragrance safety stakeholders from all sectors to explore how cutting-edge research supports the safe and sustainable use of fragrance materials worldwide," said Anne Marie Api, Ph.D., president of RIFM. "This year's program reflects our ongong commitment to transparency, collaboration, and scientific innovation." Panel discussion: Advancing the science of safe use An expanded panel discussion will highlight progress across RIFM's major research programs:

Environmental Framework 2 was just published; what does this mean for us? Is ecoTTC an equivalent of the human health TTC, and is it used in the same way? Why probabilistic exposure is an improvement over deterministic exposure calculations; the difference between aggregate and cumulative exposure, and RIFM's latest initiatives. How RIFM is advancing in vitro approaches to genotoxicityassessment. The latest updates on discrete and NCS fragrance ingredient safety assessments. Whether you're a seasoned fragrance professional or newly engaged with fragrance safety, RIFM's 59th Annual Meeting offers a valuable opportunity to connect with global experts and experience RIFM's internationally recognized safe-use science firsthand. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. Click here to reserve your spot: https://rifm.site-ym.com/event/RIFMAnnualMeeting2025 Media Contact: Gary Sullivan, Marketing & Communications Manager, [email protected] About the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) Founded in 1966, the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) is the global scientific authority for the safe use of fragrance ingredients. RIFM's research underpins international regulations and standards for fragrance safety and is guided by its independent Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety. Learn more at www.rifm.org. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-season-new-venue-fresh-insights-rifm-announces-its-59th-annual-meeting-nov-6-2025-at-the-teaneck-marriott-at-glenpointe-302581028.html SOURCE Research Institute for Fragrance Materials

