New Jersey Health Departments Invite 360 Smarter Care Founder Peter Basica to Present Innovative Diagnostic Tools at Rural Health Transformation Program Hearing

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerstman PLLC is proud to announce that the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and the New Jersey Department of Human Services (NJDHS) invited Peter Basica, the Founder and Chairman of 360 Smarter Care, to testify at the state's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHT) grant application hearing. Basica presented his team's groundbreaking diagnostic innovations designed to expand access to care in New Jersey's medically underserved communities. The grant program is a one-time $50 billion fund, created through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, to support rural health development nationwide over a five-year period, with applications due early November. During his testimony, Basica shared how 360 Smarter Care's FDA-approved remote diagnostic tools, combined with AI-driven data analysis, predictive alerts, and bi-directional digital therapeutics, can bring hospital-level care directly to rural residents. His remarks emphasized how partnerships between state agencies, Rutgers University, and private-sector innovators can create a scalable healthcare solution, guaranteeing 24/7 access to care for residents across the state. "New Jersey has the chace to be a national model," Basica stated during the hearing. "Every resident – whether in Salem County or in Newark – deserves the same quality of care. With RHT funds, and through partnerships across sectors, New Jersey can lead the nation in Rural Healthcare Transformation." 360 Smarter Care's model enables licensed professionals in urban hubs to extend their reach into rural regions through remote patient monitoring. With minimal training, local attendants can operate medical-grade diagnostic equipment, ensuring timely intervention and continuity of care for patients who might otherwise go untreated. The proposal aligns with the strategic goals of the RHT program and provides an infrastructural design for New Jersey to modernize its rural health delivery by integrating digital solutions to improve efficiency, strengthen patient-provider relationships, and reduce long-term costs. About 360 Smarter Care

360 Smarter Care leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to transform healthcare access and engagement. Its proprietary BehavioralRX™ platform delivers data-driven diagnostic and behavioral solutions that improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and expand access to care. With research partnerships spanning Rutgers, Stanford, Yale, and Johns Hopkins, 360 Smarter Care is redefining how technology empowers health and wellness. Media Contact:

Nicole Schwartz, Esq. / 718.309.7763

