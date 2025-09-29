TMCnet News
New Independent Study Finds LinkSquares' CLM Delivered 360% ROI
BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares today announced the findings of a new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that examined the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying the LinkSquares contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform. The commissioned study, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LinkSquares, found that a composite organization, representative of interviewed customers, achieved a 360% ROI over three years.
The October 2025 study, "The Total Economic Impact™ Of LinkSquares CLM," determined that the composite organization experienced benefits resulting in a net present value (NPV) of $2.1 million and a payback period of less than six months. The study aggregated the experiences of five decision-makers with experience using LinkSquares CLM into a single composite organization to provide a framewrk for evaluating the potential financial impact.
Before implementing LinkSquares, interviewed organizations struggled with fragmented, manual, and unscalable contract management processes that slowed deal execution and increased risk. With LinkSquares' AI-powered platform, they centralized workflows, automated approvals, and gained actionable insights. An assistant general counsel from a personal products company stated, "We've streamlined our contract process, reduced turnaround time, and made legal a more strategic partner to the business. I'd say that LinkSquares is working out great for us."
The study found that by using LinkSquares CLM, the composite organization improved operating efficiency for contracts teams, saving time on both ancillary and complex contracts. It also accelerated revenue by processing new sales contracts 30% faster and reduced risk exposure for major contracts. One interviewee, a VP of commercial legal at an enterprise software company, noted, "With our investment in LinkSquares, we have reduced contract processing time by over 30%, and we're seeing recurring efficiency gains every quarter."
Key findings from the study include:
"We believe this Forrester TEI study validates what we consistently hear from our customers: LinkSquares CLM delivers tangible, significant return on investment," states LinkSquares CEO Chris Combs. "Achieving a 360% ROI and a payback period of less than six months demonstrates, in our opinion, the transformative power of our AI-powered platform in streamlining contract management, accelerating revenue, and mitigating risk for legal and business teams."
