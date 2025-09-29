[October 09, 2025] New Independent Study Finds LinkSquares' CLM Delivered 360% ROI Tweet

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares today announced the findings of a new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that examined the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying the LinkSquares contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform . The commissioned study, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LinkSquares, found that a composite organization, representative of interviewed customers, achieved a 360% ROI over three years. New Independent Study Finds LinkSquares' CLM Delivered 360% ROI The October 2025 study, "The Total Economic Impact™ Of LinkSquares CLM," determined that the composite organization experienced benefits resulting in a net present value (NPV) of $2.1 million and a payback period of less than six months. The study aggregated the experiences of five decision-makers with experience using LinkSquares CLM into a single composite organization to provide a framewrk for evaluating the potential financial impact. Before implementing LinkSquares, interviewed organizations struggled with fragmented, manual, and unscalable contract management processes that slowed deal execution and increased risk. With LinkSquares' AI-powered platform, they centralized workflows, automated approvals, and gained actionable insights. An assistant general counsel from a personal products company stated, "We've streamlined our contract process, reduced turnaround time, and made legal a more strategic partner to the business. I'd say that LinkSquares is working out great for us." The study found that by using LinkSquares CLM, the composite organization improved operating efficiency for contracts teams, saving time on both ancillary and complex contracts. It also accelerated revenue by processing new sales contracts 30% faster and reduced risk exposure for major contracts. One interviewee, a VP of commercial legal at an enterprise software company, noted, "With our investment in LinkSquares, we have reduced contract processing time by over 30%, and we're seeing recurring efficiency gains every quarter."

Key findings from the study include: 360% Return on Investment (ROI): Participants achieved a significant return driven by efficiency gains and accelerated revenue.

<6 months payback period: The value of the initial investment in LinkSquares was realized in less than two quarters.

30% faster sales contract processing: LinkSquares shortened contract cycle times from 12 weeks to under nine, recognizing revenue sooner.

67% less time on executive reviews: LinkSquares freed up senior leadership by streamlining escalations for major contracts.

20% reduction in revenue leakage by year 3: LinkSquares implemented safeguard renewals to recapture revenue and avoid unfavorable terms. "We believe this Forrester TEI study validates what we consistently hear from our customers: LinkSquares CLM delivers tangible, significant return on investment," states LinkSquares CEO Chris Combs. "Achieving a 360% ROI and a payback period of less than six months demonstrates, in our opinion, the transformative power of our AI-powered platform in streamlining contract management, accelerating revenue, and mitigating risk for legal and business teams." Read the full commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LinkSquares here. Experience the LinkSquares CLM, schedule a demo today. About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and Wayfair. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage — unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business. For more information, visit www.linksquares.com or follow us on Linkedin. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-independent-study-finds-linksquares-clm-delivered-360-roi-302579804.html SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.

