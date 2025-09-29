[October 09, 2025] New AI solution offers real-time peek into the mind of clinical trial participants Tweet

Cognivia Signal expected to reduce trial dropout risk and placebo impact for pharma and biotech trial sponsors. MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognivia, an innovative AI company dedicated to helping clinical trial sponsors make smarter, more confident decisions by reducing behavioral variability, today announced the launch of its latest product, Cognivia Signal. As the world's first real-time behavioral risk intelligence dashboard, Cognivia Signal captures and displays the behavioral and contextual drivers behind trial participants . This information allows trial sponsors to instantly evaluate and assess critical information, including: Where and why drop-out risk is emerging

Who is at risk of leaving a study and why

Behavioral drivers of placebo response Cognivia Signal provide data that helps sponsors proactively manage the biggest hurdles faced in clinical development. "The reasons for patient dropout and placebo response are rooted in complex behavior," acknowledged Bert Hartog, PhD, former Senior Director Clinical Innovation at J&J and current Senior Clinical Innovation consultant. "The consequences can cost trial sponsors millions each year due to delayed study timelines and patient replacement costs. The results of true drug efficacy can be compromised, ultimately preventing promising treatments from reaching the patients who need them most. Cognivia Signal provides access to data that helps sponsors proactively manage some of the biggest hurdles faced in clinical development, allowing them to intervene in a timely and targeted way, reducing drop-out rates, improving study performance, and increasing the likelihood of trial success." Cognivia Signal integrates proprietary questionnaires with machine learning algorithms to deliver predictive insights as trials unfold. Early validation demonstrates the strength of the platform. In a Type 1 Diabetes clinical trial, Cognivia Signal predicted 93 percent of participants who ultimately dropped out, accurately flagging them as high risk before they left the study.

"Cognivia Signal represents a step toward behavior-informed clinical research, where understanding the human factors behind trial data becomes a standard part of the development process," stated Chantal Gossuin, Chief Operating Officer of Cognivia. Gossuin said other impacts on clinical research include: Improved trial management and fewer delays

Reduced placebo-related noise and greater clarity in efficacy signals

Reduced placebo-related noise and greater clarity in efficacy signals

Smarter resource allocational and operational efficiency with real-time benchmarking across sites and regions Cognivia Signal is the company's third product dedicated to improving trial outcomes, delivering Cognivia's' Placebell and Compl-AI insights in real-time. About Cognivia: Cognivia empowers clinical trial sponsors to make smarter, more confident decisions by reducing behavioral variability, one of the biggest drivers of trial failure. The company's AI-powered behavioral models predict placebo responders, dropout and nonadherence risk, and engagement patterns to improve statistical power and reliability. These insights result in fewer trial delays, increased drug accuracy, and improved success rates.

