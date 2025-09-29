TMCnet News
|
New Survey Reveals Americans Want More Personalized Care Insights from their Health Tech
Consumers are looking for tailored health recommendations, easier access to health records, and streamlined experiences according to a Verily survey from The Harris Poll, a Stagwell (STGW) agency
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Poll, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agency, today announced the results of a Verily Consumer Survey on Personal Health Technology, which queried Americans to better understand how they are using health technology, how satisfied they are with what's available today, and where opportunities exist for improvements and new solutions.
The U.S.-based survey, sponsored by precision health AI company Verily, was conducted online in July 2025 with feedback from over 2,000 adults who own a smartphone and make a majority of healthcare decisions. Findings revealed Americans are interested in, and eager to use, health technology solutions to become more informed, more engaged and more in control of their health decision-making, but that they also see real opportunities for apps to provide more seamless and personalized care.
"The results of this survey show that while Americans are engaged with their health and have embraced technology, there's a clear demand for more integrated, personalized, and trustworthy digital care solutions," said Kathy Steinberg, Vice President at The Harris Poll. "This underscores a significant opportunity for the industry to bridge the gap between current offerings and what users truly need to feel empowered to understand and manage their health."
The survey showed that most Americans are already using health technology to interact with health care providers through online portals and platforms and track their health with apps and wearables.
But the survey also demonstrated that current health tech often misses the mark for consumers due to issues ranging from concerns around data quality, to unclear insights and fragmented, siloed health data.
The data showed 37% of respondents had at least one cardiometabolic condition such as heart disease, diabetes or obesity. Additionally, people with cardiometabolic conditions are more likely than those without to use more than one online patient portal (45% vs. 31%) and they are more likely to be frustrated with their current health apps (71% vs. 60%).
The survey provides a glimpse into the many ways Americans have embraced health technology. The results provide a roadmap to the opportunities that exist to improve their experience by offering more personalization, a more streamlined experience and more reliable, high quality health data being key to supporting the millions of Americans who want to take more control of their health outcomes.
To learn more about the Consumer Survey on Personal Health Technology, you can visit http://verily.com/perspectives/consumer-health-tech-survey.
Methodology
The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Verily among 2,000 US adults aged 18+ who own a smartphone and make a majority of healthcare decisions. The survey was conducted July 11 to July 22, 2025.
Data are weighted where necessary by education, age by gender, race/ethnicity, region, household income, size of household, marital status, employment, and smoking status to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population.
Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys.
The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within ± 2.9 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.
All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including, but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.
About Harris Poll
The Harris Poll is a global public opinion, analytics, and market research consultancy that strives to reveal society's authentic values to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. With a global research reach of more than ninety countries, Harris offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release, The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. Harris is a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company. www.theharrispoll.com.
About Verily
Verily is a data platform and AI company purpose-built for precision health. We combine deep clinical, regulatory, and technological expertise to provide our customers with patient-centric solutions that make healthcare more personal and precise. Verily solutions are designed to make healthcare data AI-ready and fit for purpose across care, research, and public health. For more information about Verily, please visit: verily.com.
Media Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-reveals-americans-want-more-personalized-care-insights-from-their-health-tech-302578448.html
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.