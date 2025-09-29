[October 09, 2025] New Survey Reveals Americans Want More Personalized Care Insights from their Health Tech Tweet

Consumers are looking for tailored health recommendations, easier access to health records, and streamlined experiences according to a Verily survey from The Harris Poll, a Stagwell (STGW) agency NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Poll, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agency, today announced the results of a Verily Consumer Survey on Personal Health Technology, which queried Americans to better understand how they are using health technology, how satisfied they are with what's available today, and where opportunities exist for improvements and new solutions. The U.S.-based survey, sponsored by precision health AI company Verily , was conducted online in July 2025 with feedback from over 2,000 adults who own a smartphone and make a majority of healthcare decisions. Findings revealed Americans are interested in, and eager to use, health technology solutions to become more informed, more engaged and more in control of their health decision-making, but that they also see real opportunities for apps to provide more seamless and personalized care. Three-quarters would like an app that helps them better understand their health over time (76%) and provides personalized health recommendations from healthcare professionals (75%).

81% feel that easier access to their health information would make them feel more in control of their health.

8 out of 10 Americans (82%) wish they could access all their health information in one place, with more than a third (36%) reporting that they use multiple platforms across their various healthcare providers, making it more difficult to gain a holistic view of their health and leading to siloed care experiences.

72% are actively seeking information about healthy nutrition and lifestyle options. "The results of this survey show that while Americans are engaged with their health and have embraced technology, there's a clear demand for more integrated, personalized, and trustworthy digital care solutions," said Kathy Steinberg, Vice President at The Harris Poll. "This underscores a significant opportunity for the industry to bridge the gap between current offerings and what users truly need to feel empowered to understand and manage their health." The survey showed that most Americans are already using health technology to interact with health care providers through online portals and platforms and track their health with apps and wearables. Most (73%) said they use at least one online patient portal; more than 1 in 3 (36%) use multiple platforms across healthcare providers (HCPs).

60% say they like to stay up to date and seek out new digital health tools and resources.

Nearly half (47%) of US adults use a health wearable tracking device. But the survey also demonstrated that current health tech often misses the mark for consumers due to issues ranging from concerns around data quality, to unclear insights and fragmented, siloed health data. 59% of survey respondents said they find it challenging to navigate health records because they aren't consolidated into one place.

64% find aspects of their current health apps frustrating, with lack of integration and inaccurate metics or information as the most commonly cited limitations (28% each).

The issue of multiple platforms creates considerable user friction, with 62% of online portal users experiencing issues such as forgotten passwords and 41% feeling overwhelmed by the number of portals their providers ask them to use.

Nearly 3 out of 4 Americans (73%) want more control over storing and sharing their health information, instead of relying on their HCP's preferred portal systems. The data showed 37% of respondents had at least one cardiometabolic condition such as heart disease, diabetes or obesity. Additionally, people with cardiometabolic conditions are more likely than those without to use more than one online patient portal (45% vs. 31%) and they are more likely to be frustrated with their current health apps (71% vs. 60%).

The survey provides a glimpse into the many ways Americans have embraced health technology. The results provide a roadmap to the opportunities that exist to improve their experience by offering more personalization, a more streamlined experience and more reliable, high quality health data being key to supporting the millions of Americans who want to take more control of their health outcomes. To learn more about the Consumer Survey on Personal Health Technology, you can visit http://verily.com/perspectives/consumer-health-tech-survey . Methodology The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Verily among 2,000 US adults aged 18+ who own a smartphone and make a majority of healthcare decisions. The survey was conducted July 11 to July 22, 2025. Data are weighted where necessary by education, age by gender, race/ethnicity, region, household income, size of household, marital status, employment, and smoking status to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within ± 2.9 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including, but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments. About Harris Poll The Harris Poll is a global public opinion, analytics, and market research consultancy that strives to reveal society's authentic values to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. With a global research reach of more than ninety countries, Harris offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release, The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. Harris is a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company. www.theharrispoll.com . About Verily Verily is a data platform and AI company purpose-built for precision health. We combine deep clinical, regulatory, and technological expertise to provide our customers with patient-centric solutions that make healthcare more personal and precise. Verily solutions are designed to make healthcare data AI-ready and fit for purpose across care, research, and public health. For more information about Verily, please visit: verily.com . Media Contact

Kathy Steinberg

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-reveals-americans-want-more-personalized-care-insights-from-their-health-tech-302578448.html SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]