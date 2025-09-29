[October 09, 2025]

New Cloud-Based Blackout for Excel Redactions Available January 2026

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milyli, the makers of eDiscovery's gold standard redaction tool Blackout, proudly announces the launch of a new cloud-based version of the software.

Previewed at Relativity Fest 2025, the new Blackout is built on the same technology used to place over 7 billion redactions by the world's top law firms, service providers, and government organizations. This version of the industry's most trusted redaction solution will be available for licensing in January. Current Blackout customers can access the software with their existing agreement.

For the first time, Blackout will bring the accurate and advanced Native Excel features that experts have rlied on in Relativity for over a decade to an easy-to-use, powerful cloud-based environment.

"Blackout will bring the same precision and performance to non-Relativity workflows, offering unmatched flexibility for Excel redactions in the cloud," said Steve Ankenbrant, CEO and Cofounder of Milyli.

The new Blackout will include the essential manual features and projects it's always been trusted for, as well as add secure production and sharing functionality. It will also include enhanced, intelligent ESI detection for effective and thoughtful review of sensitive information.

This announcement follows Blackout's win of the 2024 Relativity Fest Innovation Award for Best Developer Partner Solution.

Reach out, learn more, and sign up for updates at Blackout.Now.

About Milyli

Milyli builds secure, intuitive software that makes managing sensitive information tasks easier. Milyli has worked with Relativity and other eDiscovery technologies since 2008, developing solutions and innovative applications, including our flagship redaction tool, Blackout. The world's top law firms, service providers, and government organizations trust Milyli to reduce work time, create technical and operational efficiencies, and lower end costs. Discover how to "Make It Like You Like It" at Milyli.com.

