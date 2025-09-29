[October 08, 2025] New Study Finds Growing Recognition of Healthcare Quality as a Business Strategy Tweet

The multi-year study of healthcare professionals, conducted by NAHQ, shows a decisive shift from Quality as compliance to Quality as excellence CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) today released new findings from its two-year national study aimed at understanding the priorities for healthcare leaders, perceptions of and the role of healthcare quality, and the impact of these data points. Representing feedback from executives, quality professionals and frontline clinicians across the U.S., the data reveal encouraging shifts that position quality as not just a compliance function, but a shared responsibility of the entire workforce and a core business strategy driving better patient outcomes and stronger financial results. "These results come at a pivotal time, as healthcare leaders face tough choices amid competing priorities," said NAHQ CEO Stephanie Mercado. "Variation in how quality is defined and owned remains a barrier to delivering safe, high-quality, and financially sustainable care. That's why NAHQ conducted this multi-year study—to understand perceptions, priorities, and the role of quality, and to show how it can be leveraged as a true business strategy." Key findings from the study include: Significant shift towards value of quality: Findings showed a statistically significant shift in how quality and safety are perceived and valued from year one to year two, representing a fundamental redefinition and evolved understanding of quality as a core responsibility for all and synonymous with excellence.

Findings showed a statistically significant shift in how quality and safety are perceived and valued from year one to year two, representing a fundamental redefinition and evolved understanding of quality as a core responsibility for all and synonymous with excellence. Closing perception gaps: Historically, administrators and clinicians have differed in their definitions and ownership of quality. Data from 2025 shows statistically significant progress toward shared accountability.

Historically, administrators and clinicians have differed in their definitions and ownership of quality. Data from 2025 shows statistically significant progress toward shared accountability. Patient safety's rise in importance: Patient safety has risen as a priority from the first year of the study to the second, reflecting a growing recognition that safety is foundational to sustainable, high-quality care.

Patient safety has risen as a priority from the first year of the study to the second, reflecting a growing recognition that safety is foundational to sustainable, high-quality care. AI's rapid ascent: Leaders are increasingly exploring AI to improve monitoring, decision-making, and workforce efficiency, though differencesremain between administrators and clinicians on its perceived value. ROI-Q™ Report, which shows that when quality is leveraged as a business strategy, organizations achieve higher-functioning teams, improved safety outcomes, and measurable cost savings. And, if leveraged across the country, the U.S. healthcare system could achieve billions in cost savings while measurably improving patient outcomes. Taken together, the survey data and the ROI-Q report reflect a growing recognition across the industry that quality is not simply a compliance exercise — it is central to achieving healthcare's full potential. Learn more about NAHQ's findings and resources at www.nahq.org.

About NAHQ The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org. Media Contact:

