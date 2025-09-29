TMCnet News
|
New Study Finds Growing Recognition of Healthcare Quality as a Business Strategy
The multi-year study of healthcare professionals, conducted by NAHQ, shows a decisive shift from Quality as compliance to Quality as excellence
CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) today released new findings from its two-year national study aimed at understanding the priorities for healthcare leaders, perceptions of and the role of healthcare quality, and the impact of these data points.
Representing feedback from executives, quality professionals and frontline clinicians across the U.S., the data reveal encouraging shifts that position quality as not just a compliance function, but a shared responsibility of the entire workforce and a core business strategy driving better patient outcomes and stronger financial results.
"These results come at a pivotal time, as healthcare leaders face tough choices amid competing priorities," said NAHQ CEO Stephanie Mercado. "Variation in how quality is defined and owned remains a barrier to delivering safe, high-quality, and financially sustainable care. That's why NAHQ conducted this multi-year study—to understand perceptions, priorities, and the role of quality, and to show how it can be leveraged as a true business strategy."
Key findings from the study include:
Learn more about NAHQ's findings and resources at www.nahq.org.
About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ.org.
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-finds-growing-recognition-of-healthcare-quality-as-a-business-strategy-302578840.html
SOURCE National Association For Healthcare Quality