[October 08, 2025] New Faye Agent Builder for Sugar brings AI into the Hands of SugarCRM Users

New product provides SugarCRM users the ability to build and deploy their own AI Agents using their choice of LLM within Sugar, accessing real-time data throughout the Sugar database as well as web data. CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integration, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced the release of its Faye Agent Builder (FAB) for Sugar product, designed to allow Sugar users to take advantage of powerful AI Agents for use cases varying from Account Summarizers, Lead Battleplans, Cold Outreach Strategies, and more. FAB allows users to select the LLM that best meets their needs, and users can then create their own prompts accessing data from all Sugar objects as well as the web. A FAB license includes one pre-built AI Agent and offers the ability to build and deploy an unlimited number of additional Agents. "This product gives SugarCRM users complete access to the power of AI from within Sugar," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "Sales and support people at our Sugar clients can now be more effective harnessig the capabilities of AI to do their jobs." Output from FAB Agents can include briefs, action lists, emails, call talk tracks, task checklists, and more. Agent templates are reusable and allow for both variables and guardrails for security. FAB for Sugar is now available. For more information, visit https://fayedigital.com/software/fab-for-sugar/

About Faye Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise. Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-faye-agent-builder-for-sugar-brings-ai-into-the-hands-of-sugarcrm-users-302578688.html SOURCE Faye

