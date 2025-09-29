TMCnet News
New Research Exposes the Blind Spot in Modern Marketing: Technology Can Target, But Can't Connect
Signal Theory Launches Human Resonance Score
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Theory, an advertising agency focused on leveraging behavioral science, has released groundbreaking research that challenges brands to move beyond technology-driven targeting and reconnect with timeless human wants. The report, titled, "The Power of Comfort, Joy and Meaning in Branding" introduces The Human Resonance Score, a proprietary metric that measures how brands emotionally and cognitively resonate with consumers through three core dimensions: Comfort, Joy and Meaning.
The research reveals a stark disconnect: While 88% of Americans see marketing messages from the same brand across their digital ecosystem, only 24% feel that these messages fit their lifestyle. With 78% of consumers feeling overwhelmed by brand messages, the path forward isn't more targeting – it's deeper resonance.
"CMOs have more targeting technology than ever before, but measuring what truly drives connection has remained a challenge," said Samantha Scantlebury, Senior Director, Brand Strategy at Signal Theory. "The Human Resonance Score gives marketing leaders a proven framework that takes the guesswork out of brand building. It's a predictive tool that correlates directly with repurchase intent, loyalty and advocacy."
Based on responses from 1,500 U.S. consumers, the research identified critical patterns:
Connection Drives Results: Comfort strongly drives repurchase intent, Joy drives word-of-mouth recommendations and Meaning drives brand advocacy.
Key Findings:
What This Means for Brands
