New Research Exposes the Blind Spot in Modern Marketing: Technology Can Target, But Can't Connect

Signal Theory Launches Human Resonance Score KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Theory , an advertising agency focused on leveraging behavioral science, has released groundbreaking research that challenges brands to move beyond technology-driven targeting and reconnect with timeless human wants. The report, titled, " The Power of Comfort, Joy and Meaning in Branding " introduces The Human Resonance Score, a proprietary metric that measures how brands emotionally and cognitively resonate with consumers through three core dimensions: Comfort, Joy and Meaning. The research reveals a stark disconnect: While 88% of Americans see marketing messages from the same brand across their digital ecosystem, only 24% feel that these messages fit their lifestyle. With 78% of consumers feeling overwhelmed by brand messages, the path forward isn't more targeting – it's deeper resonance. "CMOs have more targeting technology than ever before, but measuring what truly drives connection has remained a challenge," said Samantha Scantlebury , Senior Director, Brand Strategy at Signal Theory. "The Human Resonance Score gives marketing leaders a proven framework that takes the guesswork out of brand building. It's a predictive tool that correlates directly with repurchase intent, loyalty and advocacy." Based on responses from 1,500 U.S. consumers, the research identified critical patterns: Connection Drives Results: Comfort strongly drives repurchase intent, Joy drives word-of-mouth recommendations and Meaning drives brand advocacy.

Key Findings: 72% want brands that truly resonate with them

66% ignore messages due to lack of relatability

Only 19% regularly see marketing that aligns with their personal values What This Means for Brands

The Human Resonance Score provides a competitive advantage by understanding brand strengths across Comfort, Joy and Meaning; benchmarking against competitors; aligning strategies with consumer wants; and driving measurable growth through deeper resonance.

NOTE TO MEDIA: Data may be reproduced when cited: "The Power of Comfort, Joy and Meaning in Branding" Signal Theory Human Resonance Score Research Report, ©2025 by Signal Theory. All rights reserved.

Signal Theory is a branding and design firm that creates Comfort, Joy and Meaning through human insights. Named by Ad Age as an Agency of the Year and Best Place to Work.

