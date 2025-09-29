[October 08, 2025] New LG Ad Solutions Advertiser Study Finds Data and Advanced Creative are Driving The Shift to CTV-First Advertising Tweet

LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in advanced Connected TV (CTV) advertising, today released a new report, The Art and Science of the CTV-First Era Part One, revealing that advertisers are leaning into adopting the advanced capabilities available via CTV as streaming becomes the primary way people watch TV. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008286225/en/ The study, based on a survey of 45 senior buyers spending more than $1 million annually on CTV, shows that evolution of CTV is redefining how campaigns are built. Brands can pair the unmatched sight, sound, and motion of television with the accountability and optimization of digital. The result is advertising that not only reaches the right audiences with precision, but does so with stories that resonate and inspire action. "Cutting-edge advertising today means using advanced features to creatively engage audiences on the biggest screen in the home-and to deliver outcomes like brand lift, site visits, and purchases. That's the art and science of CTV: the art is the storytelling canvas that captures attention, and the science is the data and precision that ensures it reaches the right people and drives results," said Tony Marlow, Chief Marketing Officer at LG Ad Solutions. "Marketers are realizing that advanced creative is about both engagement and impact. The LG Home Screen is an example. It's the new launchpad for entertainment in the home, a moment when viewers are especially open to discovering something new. For marketers, it's a powerful place to connect with people in a receptive mindset and spark action before the stream even begins." LG A Solutions' 2025 campaign performance underscores the impact of this convergence, delivering 5.9 times higher brand favorability lift, 2.4 times higher purchase intent, 1.4 times higher brand awareness lift, and 1.2 times higher ad recall lift compared to industry benchmarks. Key findings from the report include: Creative as a growth driver : 84% of buyers using advanced creative formats say they directly drive business outcomes like brand lift, site visits, and purchases-positioning creative as more than just a tool for awareness.

: 84% of buyers using advanced creative formats say they directly drive business outcomes like brand lift, site visits, and purchases-positioning creative as more than just a tool for awareness. Cautious optimism on AI : 56% of buyers somewhat trust AI to generate video ads that reflect their brand, but emphasize the need for human review and editing-highlighting AI's potential to reduce costs while still requiring creative oversight.

: 56% of buyers somewhat trust AI to generate video ads that reflect their brand, but emphasize the need for human review and editing-highlighting AI's potential to reduce costs while still requiring creative oversight. Data as the foundation : 70% of buyers agree that insights spark effective ideas, reinforcing the role of data not just in targeting, but in shaping the creative process from the start.

: 70% of buyers agree that insights spark effective ideas, reinforcing the role of data not just in targeting, but in shaping the creative process from the start. Structural barriers remain : 63% of buyers say creative and data teams still operate in silos, while 42% note that creative development is undervalued due to cost and complexity.

: 63% of buyers say creative and data teams still operate in silos, while 42% note that creative development is undervalued due to cost and complexity. Investment momentum: Buyers plan to expand spending on programmatic CTV, advanced targeting, and OEM partnerships, signaling confidence in CTV as the most scalable and precise video channel. The report also spotlights brands already harnessing CTV's potential through LG's unique mix of OEM data and advanced formats. Lexus drove a 64% lift in brand perception with dynamic countdown creatives paired with a Home Screen roadblock during the U.S. Open, while Wells Fargo boosted awareness and favorability using shoppable Home Screen ads targeted with ACR and financial data. Spin Master, and Experian also saw double- and triple-digit lifts by tapping into interactive, 3D, and contextual formats-showcasing how creativity and precision together deliver measurable results.

LG Ad Solutions empowers advertisers to deliver impactful campaigns by combining advanced creative formats-like interactive video and 3D Home Screen placements-with deterministic ACR data for precise targeting and frequency management. By layering in client and third-party data, the company helps brands reach audiences more efficiently, while partnerships with leading measurement providers validate outcomes across brand lift, web traffic, in-store visits, and sales. "The industry has long debated art versus science, but this research shows that CTV is where the two finally converge," added Marlow. "By embracing advanced creative, premium data, and innovative formats, advertisers can move beyond choosing between storytelling and precision-and deliver both in every campaign." To learn more, download the full report here: https://lgads.tv/press_release/ctv-first-advertising-study/ About LG Ad Solutions LG Ad Solutions, incorporated as Alphonso Inc., is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators broad reach and targeted engagement on the largest screen in the home. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008286225/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]