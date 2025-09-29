TMCnet News
|
New Tech Adoption is a Top Priority for U.S. Logistics Businesses
Tech.co's latest survey data has revealed that the U.S. logistics industry is prioritizing new technology adoption.
Technology is a key focus for U.S. logistics companies
According to the Tech.co survey data, 15% of U.S. logistics businesses said they were focusing on adopting new technology in August.
This was the third highest score amongst respondents, with vehicle upkeep leading the list of priorities and managing financial pressure falling close behind.
Top 5 priorities for U.S. logistics businesses in August:
(by most popular response in August)
Tech adoption remains a consistent priority
The adption of new technology has remained a consistent priority for America's logistics businesses over the last few months.
Survey data from April to August shows only minor fluctuations for logistics professionals choosing to focus on new technology.
The biggest decrease in tech adoption priority across these particular months was just a 3% drop from May to June.
Monthly interest in prioritizing new tech:
Which tech are U.S. logistics businesses looking to adopt?
(from respondents who said they're prioritizing new tech adoption in August)
Route optimization software to dominate new tech adoption:
Of the respondents who are looking to adopt new technology, almost half (49%)said they were looking to implement route optimization software in August.
This is the most popular score across all technology adoption, suggesting a pending uptake in this particular technology across U.S. freight businesses.
Tech.co's Editor, Jack Turner, comments:
"In a turbulent time, new tech can give the logistics industry a much-needed leg up. As our research shows, 15% of companies are currently making it a priority.
Adopting new tech can ease pressure on multiple pain points for firms. We found that the most adopted tech is route optimization software, which can aid companies with cost savings."
Notes to Editors:
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008676291/en/