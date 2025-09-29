[October 08, 2025] New Mountain Capital Announces William Dunigan as Head of Wealth Solutions Tweet

New Mountain Capital, LLC (the "Firm", "New Mountain", or "NMC"), a leading growth-oriented alternative investment firm headquartered in New York, today announced the hiring of William "Bill" Dunigan as its Head of Wealth Solutions and a NMC Managing Director. In this role, Mr. Dunigan will be leading the distribution and business development efforts within the US Wealth market for the Firm. Mr. Dunigan joins from the US Wealth Advisory business at BlackRock, where he worked in various leadership and senior relationship management roles for the past 18 years. Most recently, he worked as a senior member of BlackRock's Strategic Accounts team, managing the firm's relationships with several national RIA firms across the country. Mr. Dunigan earned a degree in Politics from Princeton University. At New Mountain, Mr. Dunigan will lead a current team of 9 Wealth Solutions professionals focused on the RIA/Fiduciary channel, across New Mountain's various Credit, Net Lease, and Private Equity related strategies. The Firm anticipates growing the Wealth Solutions team in the future. "We are very committed to the building out of our Wealth Solutions effort," said Steve Klinsky, Founder and CEO. "Bill comes with strong experience and a great background, and we look forward to expanding our efforts under his leadership." "We are pleased to welcome Bill to the Firm and look forward to his leadership helping further build out our relationships in the highly attractive RIA market," said dam Weinstein, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and CFO. "In recent years we have built many successful partnerships with high-quality RIA organizations, and we are confident that New Mountain's focus on 'defensive growth' industries will continue to resonate with clients in the RIA marketplace. Under Bill's leadership, we look forward to growing our presence and reach in the coming years." Founded in 1999, New Mountain has approximately $55 billion in Assets Under Management across its private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies. Since inception, the firm has focused on building great businesses across a range of carefully selected, non-cyclical sectors and has delivered a consistent track record of strong performance. While establishing a presence in Latin America, New Mountain's investment activity will remain focused on defensive-growth middle-market companies based in North America. "In the last decade, we began building institutional relationships with high quality RIAs and started building a dedicated coverage team in 2023 for this market," said David Coquillette, Managing Director and Head of Business Development. "To date, we have already hired a strong team of client focused professionals in several cities in the US, including at our headquarters in New York City."

"I'm really excited to join New Mountain in this leadership role and look forward to working with our team and clients in the field," said Bill Dunigan, Managing Director. "The Firm has made a big commitment to the wealth channel, and I look forward to further building out our effort in the years ahead." About New Mountain Capital New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than excessive risk, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, strategic equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with nearly $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information, visit: www.newmountaincapital.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008541248/en/

