[October 08, 2025] New Report: Nearly All Multifamily Operators Embracing AI as Industry Reaches Transformation Tipping Point

Artificial intelligence adoption in multifamily property management has reached critical mass, with the majority of surveyed operators either implementing or planning AI deployment, according to new research from EliseAI. The comprehensive study, which surveyed 280 executives at companies with 200+ employees, found that early adopters are already capturing significant competitive advantages across every key performance metric. The survey report, "The 2025 State of AI in Multifamily," reveals that 77% of operators using AI report moderate to significant reductions in operating expenses, while 85% have seen measurable improvements in lead-to-lease conversion rates. Perhaps most striking: 78% of respondents admitted they have already lost new business opportunities to AI-enabled competitors. "AI in multifamily has crossed the chasm from early adopter curiosity to mainstream necessity in just 24 months," said Jacob Kosior, VP of Client Strategy at EliseAI. "The data shows we're heading toward a 75/25 split by 2026-three-quarters of the industry will be fully automated, while the remaining quarter risks falling further behind." Key survey findings include: Widespread adoption : 68% have integrated AI into existing business systems, with 86% running multiple AI pilots simultaneously,

: 71% are increasing AI investment year-over-year, with 70% allocating significant dedicated budgets, Workforce evolution: 82% expect AI to replace several traditional roles by 2026, while 60% have already created dedicated AI positions. The full report will be available for download at https://www.eliseai.com/resources/the-state-of-ai-in-multifamily on 10/8.

About EliseAI EliseAI transforms complex healthcare and housing systems. By deeply integrating into workflows and automating operations, it makes them efficient and cuts costs for all. Its platform supports medical practices with patient scheduling, intake and front-desk operations and helps property managers handle leasing, maintenance and resident engagement. EliseAI replaces fragmented tools with one integrated system that reduces manual work and improves accessibility and experience for residents and patients alike. The company is based in New York with teams in San Francisco, Boston and Chicago. To learn more, visit www.eliseai.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008355896/en/

