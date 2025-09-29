[October 07, 2025] New Dara Invoice by Sagent Ends Manual Processing in Default Servicing Tweet

From Expense To Payment — Simplified KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology, today announced the launch of Dara Invoice, a real-time solution to eliminate the error-prone manual process currently used by servicers to manage invoices related to mortgages in default. Dara Invoice simplifies the management of invoices between servicers and their partners for default counsel, title, property preservation, and other providers they rely on for default servicing. Within a unified platform, Dara Invoice offers intelligent capabilities that are unavailable when using today's antiquated combination of email, spreadsheets, and PDFs. Within Dara's open ecosystem and using real-time data, Dara Invoice enables anytime audits, flexible reporting and rules-based actions that lead to unprecedented efficiency. "Dara Invoice addresses a longstanding issue for servicers by minimizing the back-and-forth communication with partners and eliminates the need for stare-and-compare by their teams," said Perry Hilzendeger, EVP of Strategic Growth at Sagent. "It's another great example of Sagent's commitment to maximize operational efficiency for all mortgage servicing stakeholders while elevating the human role throughout the servicing lifecycle." Key features of Dara Invoice include:

Industry-standard rules-based invoice processing

Compare invoices to allowable expenses for FNMA, FHLMC, FHA, and VA

User-defined audit creation

Bulk invoice submission

Custom invoice type creation

Robust Reporting Suite

Vendor appeal invoice processing

Real-time, bidirectional communication / invoice collaboration In addition to Dara Core, servicers using any servicing system of record can take advantage of the standalone version of Dara Invoice. Dara Invoice is now available to any servicing operation that wants to drastically boost the efficiency of their default invoice-processing operations. Dara Invoice is part of Dara by Sagent, an industry-first mortgage software platform that unifies all data and user experiences for servicers and homeowners across the entire servicing lifecycle. About Sagent: Sagent is a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology solutions, empowering servicers to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and improve profitability. Sagent's Dara platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and technologies to address the evolving needs of the mortgage servicing industry. Media Contact

Claire Lee

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dara-invoice-by-sagent-ends-manual-processing-in-default-servicing-302576856.html SOURCE Sagent

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]