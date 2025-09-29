[October 07, 2025] New Cornerstone Advisors Study Finds Banks Missing Out On Billions in Payments Revenue Tweet

Financial institutions urged to move beyond "receive-only" adoption and tap into monetization opportunities in faster payments SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Cornerstone Advisors, a leading provider of business and technology consulting services for banks, credit unions, and fintech firms, reveals that while nearly three-quarters of U.S. deposit accounts are enabled for real-time payments, 80% of financial institutions remain stuck in "receive-only" mode—and most don't yet see a clear path to monetization. The report, "Monetizing Faster Payments," is the first of three volumes in the Accelerating Payments Innovation in Banking series, commissioned by Matera. Among key findings of the research, only 11% of surveyed financial institutions believe they will be able to monetize business-to-business (B2B) instant payments within the next three years, and just 6% expect to generate revenue from retail-focused offerings. The research identifies opportunities across four key growth areas: Bill pay via QR codes —Utilities and service providers can cut card fees by up to 40% while boosting cash flow.

—Utilities and service providers can cut card fees by up to 40% while boosting cash flow. Payroll and workforce payments —Instant payroll and reimbursements improve employee retention and open new fee models.

—Instant payroll and reimbursements improve employee retention and open new fee models. B2B supplier payments —Businesses will pay for faster settlements that replace costly couriers and wires.

—Businesses will pay for faster settlements that replace costly couriers and wires. Treasury and liquidity management—Real-time sweeps and just-in-time transfers help corporates optimize cash and reduce costs. The report presents use cases for monetizing instant payments for commercial, small-business, and treasury clients and details additional opportunities across vertical markets such as restaurant/hospitality, healthcare, and transportation.

"Financial institutions have a tremendous opportunity to break free from a passive, 'receive-only' approach and unlock significant monetization potential across their commercial, small-business, and treasury client segments," said Carlos Netto, CEO and co-founder of Matera. "Through thoughtful product design and development, institutions can turn raw payment capabilities into powerful, customer-facing services that solve real problems, resonate deeply with clients, and establish market differentiation." Download the free report here: https://www.crnrstone.com/gritty-insights/research/monetizing-faster-payments. About Cornerstone Advisors

For over 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies, and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions, and fintechs. From technology system selection and implementation to contract negotiations, vendor management, performance improvement programs, strategic planning, merger integration, and enterprise program management, Cornerstone combines its expertise with proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment. About Matera

Matera is a pioneer in modern technology powering banks and credit unions with cutting-edge solutions for Core Banking, Instant Payments, and QR Code Payments. With over 30 years of expertise and a team of 1,000+ professionals, Matera is the trusted partner behind some of the world's largest financial institutions. Two of the top three global banks, three of the top 10 U.S. banks, and one-third of all banks in Brazil rely on Matera's technology. Operating across Brazil and North America, Matera is redefining the future of digital finance. Matera powers Core Banking, Instant Payments, and QR Code Payments for some of the world's largest financial institutions across Brazil and North America. Media Contact:

