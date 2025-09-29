TMCnet News
New Cornerstone Advisors Study Finds Banks Missing Out On Billions in Payments Revenue
Financial institutions urged to move beyond "receive-only" adoption and tap into monetization opportunities in faster payments
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Cornerstone Advisors, a leading provider of business and technology consulting services for banks, credit unions, and fintech firms, reveals that while nearly three-quarters of U.S. deposit accounts are enabled for real-time payments, 80% of financial institutions remain stuck in "receive-only" mode—and most don't yet see a clear path to monetization.
The report, "Monetizing Faster Payments," is the first of three volumes in the Accelerating Payments Innovation in Banking series, commissioned by Matera. Among key findings of the research, only 11% of surveyed financial institutions believe they will be able to monetize business-to-business (B2B) instant payments within the next three years, and just 6% expect to generate revenue from retail-focused offerings.
The research identifies opportunities across four key growth areas:
The report presents use cases for monetizing instant payments for commercial, small-business, and treasury clients and details additional opportunities across vertical markets such as restaurant/hospitality, healthcare, and transportation.
"Financial institutions have a tremendous opportunity to break free from a passive, 'receive-only' approach and unlock significant monetization potential across their commercial, small-business, and treasury client segments," said Carlos Netto, CEO and co-founder of Matera. "Through thoughtful product design and development, institutions can turn raw payment capabilities into powerful, customer-facing services that solve real problems, resonate deeply with clients, and establish market differentiation."
Download the free report here: https://www.crnrstone.com/gritty-insights/research/monetizing-faster-payments.
