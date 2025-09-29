TMCnet News
New Research Reveals Digital Divide: Southern Young People Face Unique Barriers to Mental Health Support Online
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopelab's latest research report, A Place to be Seen: Mental Health and Online Support Among Southern Youth in the U.S., examines how young people in the South navigate mental health and digital spaces differently than their peers in other U.S. regions. The research reveals that while Southern young people experience similar rates of depression and anxiety as their peers in other parts of the country, they face distinct barriers to accessing support and view emerging technologies, such as AI, with greater skepticism.
Southern young people navigate additional barriers, from stigma to skepticism about emerging technologies.
The study surveyed 1,274 young people across the United States, with 36% living in the South. Developed using youth co-design practices, the report centers the voices and experiences of Southern young people through co-distillation interviews that helped interpret and contextualize the findings.
"Southern young people face the same mental health challenges as their peers nationwide, but navigate additional barriers, from stigma to skepticism about emerging technologies," said Mike Parent, Ph.D., Research Principal at Hopelab. "At the same time, they're showing us how vital digital spaces can be for connection and community, especially when local resources fall short. One-size-fits-all approaches to youth mental health simply don't work."
Key Research Findings
The research also found that Southern young people describe the importance of social media platforms distinctly, emphasizing their role in building community, finding relatable content, and seeking important information, particularly in environments where these opportunities are limited in offline spaces. While online communities offer important sources of connection and support for young people across all U.S. regions, Southern young people describe these digital spaces as especially vital.
Additionally, Southern young people expressed greater skepticism about AI's future impact on their lives, showing less optimism than their peers in other regions, who more often view artificial intelligence as a positive force.
Centering Youth Experiences
"Everyone struggles. I believe that it's not just one group of people who are struggling, but there are a lot of people who are struggling. It's a problem that needs to be solved as a whole community together," shared a Black, straight cisgender young man who participated in the study.
Southern young people emphasized that meaningful support should focus on shared experiences rather than regional stereotypes. They also called for greater openness from older adults.
"Older adults need to be more open-minded about things and more focused on helping the people around them instead of judging them. Older people are more close-minded than younger people because they've grown up around that mentality for so long … It's much harder for them to really listen," explained a white, lesbian, genderfluid young person.
The Need for Nuanced Understanding
